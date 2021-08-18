Biopreservation Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Biopreservation market is forecasted to reach USD 5.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as renal, cardiac, cancer, and Diabetes, will propel the demand for the market.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 463 million adults, in 2019, were living with Diabetes, and by the year 2045, the number is expected to rise to 700 million. The disease led to 4.2 million deaths and caused the healthcare sector USD 760 billion. Cancer caused almost 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The number of cases is expected to rise to 30 million by 2040 from 18 million in 2018.

Moreover, factors like varying disease patterns, increasing awareness among the population for general wellness and overall healthcare, flexible government policies and regulations together with the applicability of stem cells in research centers focusing on cancer treatment is estimated to escalate the market demand across regions in the upcoming years.

North America dominates the market owing to the increasing number of manufacturers, the spread of infectious diseases, improved health care infrastructure, and the development of various new products. Increasing the production of innovative products and the growth of manufacturers in their countries has led Europe to progress its global presence in the industry supported by mergers and acquisitions that are increasing the global presence of European markets.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Merck KGaA, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Exact Sciences Corporation, BioLife Solutions, Inc., and Worthington Industries, Inc., BioCision, and Chart Industries, Inc., among others.

Biopreservation Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biospecimen Equipment

Biopreservation Media

Cryogenic Storage Systems

Freezers

Refrigerators

Thawing Equipment

Biospecimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organs

Human Tissue Samples

Stem Cells

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Clinical Trials

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gene Banks

Biobanks

Hospitals

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Biopreservation market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

