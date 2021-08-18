Downstream Processing Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

The global Downstream Processing Market is forecasted to reach USD 45.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Over the forecast timeline due to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, the market for Downstream Processing will grow substantially. Besides, in the forecasted timeframe, the biotechnology sector’s rapid growth is likely to accelerate business growth further. Downstream processing provides an important function in order to produce a healthy, clean, and affordable platform for any bio-project.

The rising prevalence of transmissible disorders like influenza, hepatitis, swine flu, etc. The demand for effective antibodies for such fatal diseases has grown, leading to a rise in the growth of the global downstream processing market. Besides, the rise in the investment for research and development activities from several biotechnology companies is likely to further stimulate the market growth over the forecasted timeline.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Merck KGaA, 3M, Lonza Group AG, Repligen Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Corning Incorporated, among others.

Downstream Processing Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Evaporators

Dryers

Chromatography

Centrifuges

Filters

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Purifying by Chromatography

Disruption of Cells

Concentration Membrane filtration Evaporation

Formulation

Solid-liquid Separation

Centrifugation Filtration



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Enzyme Synthesis

Production of Hormones

Producing antibodies

Development of Antibiotics

Making Vaccinations

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Downstream Processing market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

