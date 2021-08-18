Skin Grafting Device Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast

The Skin Grafting Device Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Recent studies published by the Asia Pacific Blood Network 2020 and Transfusion Medicine Reviews Journal 2020, stated that relatively there is a higher risk for transmission of viruses such as COVID-19 via blood. In addition, according to a research article by Timothy Michael Noblet et al., published in Burns Journal 2021, globally, in the current scenario of COVID-19 the harvesting skin grafts with a pneumatic dermatome, there is a significant risk of droplet contamination to the operators and the immediate environment of the patient.

Furthermore, the study results also suggested that it is reasonable to use full high-risk personal protective equipment (PPE) when harvesting skin grafts, and the number of people within 1 meter of the harvest site is kept to the absolute minimum, ideally a single surgeon where possible.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113568

Skin grafting is a novel technological advancement to surgical procedure, which covers skin replacement from the healthy area of skin and providing coverage for wound area. Skin grafting is majorly used in different wound indications, such as deep burns, skin cancer, injury, or reconstructive surgeries. Increasing prevalence and incidences of burns injuries, leg ulcers, including pressure and diabetic foot ulcer, and skin infections leading to prolonged hospitalization are influencing the demand in the skin grafting device market.

Moreover, technological innovations in dermatomes, such as development of electric and air dermatomes, and increased precision are some of key factors expected to boost the market for skin grafting system. Rising demand for skin grafts is another major factor propelling the market growth.

For instance, in May 2017, Exsurco Medical, Inc., launched new wound debridement and skin grafting medical device designed for use in burn and trauma centers. The new Amalgatome SD is a revolutionary break-through in combining skin grafting and wound debridement technology in an industry. By using one device for multiple procedures (auto grafting and/or excision), the Amalgatome SD helps those who are in critical need of the healing power of skin.

Care and treatment procedures have taken a more comprehensive approach, which not only focuses on recovery from injuries but also on improvement in long-term function. Owing to this trend, the demand for skin grafts and other skin substitutes in treatment and management of acute wounds is rising at a steady pace. Skin grafting procedures are majorly used on partial and full thickness burns, and they have an important role in treatment of such injuries. Skin grafting can be biological or synthetic in nature.

Presence of non-profit organizations, such as the British Burn Association and the Canadian Association of Burn Nurses, which aim to provide and propagate knowledge on best treatment and rehabilitation following a burn injury, is also increasing awareness levels among people. However, this market growth may be hampered, owing to the factors, such as poor healthcare accessibility in low income countries and lack of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Trends

Burns Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share During the Forecast Period

The major factors driving the burns segment growth include rising incidence of such injuries, high demand for skin grafts, growing awareness regarding treatment options, and increasing technological advancements. Increasing awareness among patients regarding various treatment and care options available is a key factor driving the market.

Globally, during the SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) pandemic 2020, the majority of healthcare systems focused their approach on disease prevention. The main strategies adopted to prevent disease spread through the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), social distancing, testing and quarantine of infected cases, and rationalizing health care services to prioritize intensive care resources.

During the COVID-19 pandemic 2020, globally, there was a significant impact in providing burns services by healthcare providers. For instance, according to a research study by Azzam Farroha., published in Burns Journal 2020, it was found that in the United Kingdom, the number of burn cases reported to the emergency department was decreased by 33% during the lockdown period (March – May) and the number of cases referred from other healthcare facilities to centre was decreased by 42%.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2018 Factsheet, worldwide, every year, an estimated 180,000 deaths are caused by burns. Majority of the burn injuries occur in low- and middle-income countries and almost two thirds occur in the Africa and South-East Asia regions. Non-fatal burn injuries are a leading cause of morbidity. Burns occur mainly in the home and workplace.

The different treatment and care options for such injuries include advanced dressings, traditional care products, and biologics. Biologics, including skin grafts, are also widely used. The presence of a wide array of products for burn care in the market is encouraging healthcare professionals, such as surgeons, physicians, and nurses, to increase the usage of such treatment options.

Favorable government initiatives, such as reimbursement policies that cover almost 70%-100% of the treatment cost, have enabled patients to opt for advanced burn care treatment. The presence of non-profit organizations, like the American Burn Association (ABA), and government organizations, such as World Health Organization (WHO), also contributes toward increasing awareness levels.

Request For Full Report >> Skin Grafting Device Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Skin Grafting Device Market

Anti-slip Additives Market

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market

Platinum Market

Conductive Textiles Market

Identity Verification Market

Gum Rosin Market

Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market

Concrete Surface Retarders Market