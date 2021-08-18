Concrete Superplasticizers Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures

The concrete superplasticizers market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The growing trend of high-rise residential and commercial buildings and increasing government investment on infrastructure development projects are driving the demand for concrete superplasticizers. On the flip side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– The development of new phosphonate-based superplasticizers is expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the concrete superplasticizers market over the forecast period.

– Ready-mix concrete application is expected to dominate the concrete superplasticizers market over the forecast period.

– The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Ready-mix Concrete Segment to Dominate the Market

– Among applications, ready-mix concrete dominates the demand for concrete superplasticizers. Besides, it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

– Ready-mix concrete is a mixture of various materials, such as Portland cement, fine sand, water, and coarse aggregates.

– It is produced in a cement factory or batched plants, from where it is transported in specific proportions through transit-mixer to the construction sites.

– Ready-mix concrete has a consistent quality because it is produced under controlled conditions. On the other hand, normal site concrete has low consistency in quality.

– The ready mixed concrete exhibits more comprehensive strength compared to that of normal concrete in the same intervals. This property leads to the higher mechanical strength of ready-mix concrete compared to normal concrete.

– Some of the major ready-mix concrete manufacturers include CEMEX SAB de CV, LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCementAG, UtraTechCement, BuzziUnicemSpA, and Vicatn SA.

– Hence, such benefits of ready-mix concrete have been driving its demand, and this, in turn, is increasing the consumption of superplasticizers.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the market for concrete superplasticizers, owing to the growing number of residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction projects in the region.

– The Asia-Pacific region has the largest low-cost housing construction segment, led by China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries. With this, the housing construction market has been expanding in these countries at a rapid rate, and this is further fueling the demand for concrete.

– Countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, have numerous malls under the planning or development phase.

– For instance, in India, over 65 million square feet of new mall spaces are expected to be constructed by the end of 2022. In November 2019, the construction of 124 new hotel construction projects began in Indonesia. Besides, China is likely to witness the construction of 7,000 more shopping-centers, which were estimated to be opened by 2025.

– However, with China being already affected by COVID-19 on a large scale and countries, such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, are witnessing continuously increasing cases of the coronavirus, the construction growth is expected to notably slow down in these countries during the short run.

– Hence, all such projects and planned investments are expected to provide growth in the demand for concrete, as well as superplasticizers used in the consumption of concrete, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The concrete superplasticizers market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the key players in the market include Arkema, BASF SE, Sika AG, Mapei SpA, and W. R. Grace & Co. Conn. (GCP Applied Technologies Inc.).

