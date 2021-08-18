Cold Flow Improver Market : Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity

The market for cold flow improver is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the growth of the market studied is increasing utilization of cold flow improvers in the aerospace & defense segment for maintaining the necessary flow properties of the engine oil. The surge in the popularity of electric vehicles is hindering the growth of the cold flow improver market.

Demand from aerospace and defense sector is accelerating and inversely the production capacity is also increasing which is expected to propel the market studied during the forecast period.

North America region is expected to be the largest market for the cold flow improver because of the gigantic aerospace and defense industry in the region.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Aerospace & Defense Segment

– Aviation sector makes extensive use of the cold flow improver as the aircraft are usually flying at sub-zero temperatures and it is not possible for a fuel to maintain its flow properties at this low temperature. Hence, additives and fuel are blended to conserve the flowing properties of fuel at very low temperatures.

– Cold flow improvers (CFIs) work by altering the development of crystallizing wax particles. As crystals form, cold flow improver act as a nucleator and co-crystallize with the saturated hydrocarbon chains, rearranging the wax crystal size and shapes from plate-like to needle-like. The smaller wax crystals pass through filters more easily and are less ready to frame a three-dimensional gel structure that impedes the progression of fuel.

– Commercial airlines around the world are estimated to generate a combined revenue of around USD 838 billion in 2019 and is forecasted to accrue a revenue of USD 872 billion in 2020.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Cold Flow Improver market during the forecast timeline.

North America to Dominate Cold Flow Improver Market

– North America is the dominating region for cold flow improver market due to the presence of gigantic aviation industry in the region where the product finds wide applications.

– North America alone comprises of 60% of the total global revenue accumulated by the aviation industry. Countries such as the United States and Canada together share revenue of USD 432.4 billion in 2019.

– Furthermore, Boeing is the world’s biggest manufacturer in the aviation sector, and for the fiscal year of 2019, total revenue generated by the aviation giant is estimated to be USD 92.3 billion.

– In 2019, United States defense outlays amounted to USD 676 billion and is forecasted to reach more than USD 800 billion by the end of 2025.

– Thus, rising demand from various industries coupled with government support is expected to drive the market studied in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The cold flow i­­mprover market is partially fragmented. Some of the players in the market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Infineum International Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Clariant.

