South Africa Construction Chemicals Market Size, Industry Share and Forecast

“A research report on South Africa Construction Chemicals Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Construction chemicals are a class of specialty chemicals added to construction materials for improving quality, durability, chemical resistance, and other physical and chemical properties of a concrete structure. Construction chemicals market in South Africa is anticipated to witness strong growth during 2015 – 2020, due to rising construction activities in residential and commercial sectors, coupled with implementation of government initiatives for development of urban centers, schools, hospitals, dams, educational institutions, ports, roads and railway networks. Eco-friendly building practices are gaining popularity in the country’s construction industry, thereby driving demand for innovative construction chemicals that have minimal carbon footprint.

According to “South Africa Construction Chemicals Market By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2010 – 2020”, the construction chemicals market in South Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2015 – 2020, on account of increasing infrastructure development and rising construction activities across commercial and residential sectors in the country. In 2014, concrete construction chemicals accounted for a majority share in South Africa construction chemical market, and the segment is anticipated to continue its market dominance through 2020, owing to increasing applications in new construction projects and repair & maintenance of existing buildings. In 2014, Gauteng province was the largest regional market for construction chemicals, due to rising urbanization and trade activities in the province. Sika, BASF, StonCor, Technical Finishes and Chryso are few of the major players operating in South Africa construction chemicals market. “South Africa Construction Chemicals Market By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2010 – 2020” report elaborates following aspects related to South Africa construction chemicals market:

• South Africa Construction Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – Concrete based, Flooring and Waterproofing

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with construction chemicals manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

