Saudi Arabia Water Dispensers Market Size, Industry Share and Forecast

Saudi Arabia has limited water resources as the Kingdom is situated in tropical and sub-tropical desert region. The kingdom suffers from scarcity of fresh water resources, and with every year per capita water availability in Saudi Arabia is declining. Majority of groundwater in the country is extremely saline, and as a result, extracted water needs to be desalinated for human consumption. Hence, in Saudi Arabia, numerous desalination plants are installed across the country to cater to the growing water demand. However, due to high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level, the water supplied to households is unfit for direct human consumption. Consequently, demand for packaged mineral water is increasing, which is positively influencing the water dispensers market in Saudi Arabia.

According to “Saudi Arabia Water Dispensers Market By Type, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 – 2021”, the water dispensers market in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2016 – 2021. Deteriorating water quality, growing water pollution and increasing health concerns among consumers is augmenting demand for water dispenser units. The market has been segmented into three categories, namely, bottled, upright and top mounted. Among these categories, the top mounted segment dominated the Saudi Arabia water dispensers market in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. Various companies are offering top mounted water dispensers with a refrigeration compartment in the bottom of the equipment, thereby aiding the segment in maintaining its dominance in the overall market. Few of the leading players operating in the Saudi Arabia water dispensers market include LG, Geepas, Magic, Midea, and Dosel, among others. “Saudi Arabia Water Dispensers Market By Type, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 – 2021” discusses the following aspects related to water dispensers in Saudi Arabia:

• Saudi Arabia Water Dispensers Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (Top Mounted, Upright & Bottled)

• Policy & Regulatory Landscape

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

