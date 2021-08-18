GCC Switchgear Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Forecast

“A research report on GCC Switchgear Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Per capita electricity consumption in GCC countries stands at around 10.29 megawatt hour, which is about three times the global average. Major reasons behind high per capita consumption of electricity include high dependence on electric appliances, especially air conditioners, due to hot climatic conditions; and increasing water desalination owing to lack of naturally available potable water in GCC countries. Desalination of sea water, which is an energy intensive process, has become imperative in GCC nations to address the growing water requirement of the region’s expanding population. Growing demand for electricity is leading to development and expansion of power infrastructure, which requires installation of switchgears in the electricity network. Moreover, GCC nations are increasing their focus on developing refinery and petrochemical processing infrastructure, which would require strengthening electrical infrastructure as well, including building new power plants and transmission & distribution networks. These factors are expected to significantly augment demand for switchgears in the region over the next five years.

According to “GCC Switchgear Market By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 – 2021”, the switchgear market in GCC is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2016 – 2021. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into three categories, low voltage (up to 1 kV); medium voltage (1.1 kV to 40 kV); & high voltage (above 40 kV). Among these categories, low voltage (up to 1 kV) segment dominated the overall GCC switchgear market in 2015. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as low voltage switchgears are cheaper as compared to medium and high voltage switchgears and majority of the consumers are residential users. Few of the leading players operating in the GCC switchgear market include ABB Electrical Industries Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric, and General Electric, among others. “GCC Switchgear Market By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 – 2021” discusses the following aspects related to switchgear market in the GCC region:

