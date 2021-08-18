Traffic Management Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Forecast

“A research report on Traffic Management Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Increasing sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, rising road accidents, growing number of travellers, booming tourism industry, emergence of low-cost airline carriers, and surging demand for new airplanes are among the major factors driving global traffic management market. Further, growing trend of intermodal traffic management systems, rising demand for commercial drones, growing need for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication and rising demand for advanced parking management is projected to propel growth in global traffic management market in the coming years. Implementation of data analytics tools for real-time traffic management, and route guidance, journey time measurement, etc., by passengers on smartphones and other mobile devices are emerging as the key application areas where traffic management technology is being increasingly used.

According to “Global Traffic Management Market By Transportation Mode, By System Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021”, global traffic management market is projected to surpass US $ 22 billion by 2021. In 2015, North America was the leading regional market for traffic management due to implementation of stringent government initiatives supporting use of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), growing need to reduce traffic congestion and accidents, coupled with increasing utilization of traffic data for traffic control in real-time. On account of rising population, growing demand for public transit vehicles, surging automobile sales, and rising demand for air travel, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in its traffic management market during the forecast period. “Global Traffic Management Market By Transportation Mode, By System Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021” discusses the following aspects of the global market for traffic management:

• Global Traffic Management Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis

o By Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways and Airways)

o By System Type (Dynamic Traffic Management System (DTMS), Urban Traffic Management and Control System (UTMCS), Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), Incident Detection and Location Systems (IDLS), Journey Time Measurement System (JTMS), Predictive Traffic Modelling System (PTMS), Intermodal Transportation Planning System (ITPS), Route Guidance Systems, Traffic Data Management System (TDMS), Maintenance Tracking System (MTS) and Traffic Management Training Systems (TMTS))

o By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with traffic management equipment manufacturers, software & service providers, and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

