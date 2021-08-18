Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Forecast

“A research report on Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Diesel exhaust fluid (Adblue) is an aqueous solution of 32.5% urea and 67.5% of deionized water. Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is used to reduce emission of harmful Nitrogen Oxide (NOX) coming out of diesel engine’s exhaust. DEF breaks down Nitrogen Oxide through selective catalytic reduction (SCR), into nitrogen and water. Thus, an growing number of governments across the globe are increasingly focusing on DEF to cut down Nitrogen Oxide emissions. Moreover, level-3 regulation introduced by Environmental Protection Agency of the US aims at targeting significant reduction in poisonous gases and offers guidelines to improve fuel efficiency of diesel engines. This, coupled with rising automobile sales across the globe, is expected to propel demand for diesel exhaust fluid through 2022. Furthermore, introduction of hybrid selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technologies, which are cost-effective solutions involving low capital cost as well as operational cost, are further anticipated to drive global diesel exhaust fluid market during the forecast period.

According to “Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) Market By Application, By Storage Solution, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 – 2022”, the global diesel exhaust fluid market is projected to surpass 4 billion gallons by 2022. North America dominated global diesel exhaust fluid market over the past few years and this trend is anticipated to continue through the forecast period. The market has been categorized on the basis of application into vehicular and non- vehicular segments. Vehicular segment accounted for the lion’s share in global diesel exhaust fluid market over the last five years, the segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market through 2022. “Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) Market By Application, By Storage Solution, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 – 2022” discusses the following aspects of diesel exhaust fluid (adblue) market across the globe:

• Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Application (Vehicular, Non-vehicular), By Storage Solutions (Bulk Storage Tank, Dispenser, Portable Container)

• Regional Analysis – Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with global diesel exhaust fluid companies and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

