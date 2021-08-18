North America Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Forecast

“A research report on North America Dietary Supplements Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Dietary supplements are products containing dietary components that are consumed in form of either powder, liquid or tablets/capsules, to address deficiency caused due to lack of balanced dietary intake. Owing to increasing health consciousness, changing lifestyle and willingness of consumers to switch towards healthier dietary options, market for dietary supplements in North America is expected to grow during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for dietary supplements is being witnessed on account for growing obese population in the region. Amway, Herbalife, Living Essentials LLC, and Pfizer are few of the leading players engaged in offering dietary supplements in North America.

According to “North America Dietary Supplements Market By Product Type, By End User, By Point of Sale, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022”, dietary supplements market in North America is projected to surpass US$ 38 billion by 2022. Dietary supplements can be broadly categorized into specific product types that include vitamins & mineral supplements, herbal supplements, protein supplements and others. Among all of these product segments, vitamins & minerals segment grabbed the largest market share in 2016, and the segment is expected to continue its market dominance during the forecast period. In 2016, adult and old-age consumers accounted for more than three-fourths of the market share in value terms, and the trend is expected to prevail through 2022. “North America Dietary Supplements Market By Product Type, By End User, By Point of Sale, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022” discusses the following aspects of dietary supplements market in the region:

• North America Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Product Type (Vitamins & Minerals, Herbals, Probiotics, Protein Supplements and Others), By End User (Infant, Children, Adult and Old Aged), By Point of Sale (Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Internet/Online, Departmental/Retail Store, Direct Selling and Others)

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research includes interviews dietary supplements manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

