A research report on Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 – 2026 discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Naphtha is a highly inflammable mixture of hydrocarbons produced by distillation of crude oil, coal tar, peat, and natural gas condensates. A full run naphtha consists of 5 to 12 carbon atoms with boiling point in the range of about 30oC – 200oC. Naphtha is a mix of light and heavy naphtha depending on their carbon structure. The primary use of naphtha is gasoline blending to improve octane number. Naphtha is also used as feedstock for petrochemical plants, where it undergoes steam cracking to produce light petrochemical products (ethylene & propylene) and reforming to produce aromatic petrochemical products (benzene, toluene, and xylene). Additionally, due to its high calorific value, naphtha is used for power generation in power plants, steel industry, fertilizer plants and in some process industries for heat generation. This has led to surge in demand for naphtha across the globe and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period as well.

According to “Global Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 – 2026”, global naphtha consumption is projected to reach 960 million metric tons by 2026, on account of increasing production of aromatics and gasoline. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in global naphtha consumption, owing to growing demand from countries where consumption of gasoline and petrochemicals is set to rise during the forecast period. Further, United States is projected to dominate naphtha consumption across the globe, due to rising demand for gasoline in the country. Moreover, gasoline blending dominated global naphtha consumption and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period as well, on account of surging demand for gasoline across the globe. “Global Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 – 2026” discusses the following aspects of global naphtha market:

• Global Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis & Forecast

• Regional & Country Market Analysis – By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, & South America), By Country (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore Thailand, United States, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Iran, Qatar, Algeria, Brazil, Argentina & Venezuela)

• Global Light & Heavy Naphtha Consumption

• Global Naphtha Consumption – By End Use (Gasoline Blending, Naphtha Reforming, Steam Cracking & Others)

• Naphtha Import-Export Scenario – By Country

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with naphtha producers, traders, suppliers and importers. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

