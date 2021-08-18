Djibouti Tire Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Forecast

“A research report on Djibouti Tire Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Backed by increasing disposable income and improving economy, the vehicle fleet size in Djibouti is anticipated to expand over the next five years. Automobile sales in the country are expected to grow on account of anticipated economic recovery and growing infrastructure developments across the country. Recently, China contracted with the government of Djibouti to install a support base for its naval ships and is planning to build a second major airport in Djibouti, expanding and improving port facilities for commercial shipping and lend USD1 billion to finance other infrastructure projects in Djibouti including a water pipeline and a railway link to neighboring Djibouti. The country’s government is focusing on developing infrastructure and industrial sectors, which is anticipated to boost the automobile market in the country, thereby forecast to aid Djibouti tire market during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for tires in replacement market is expected to increase during forecast period, which, in turn, is expected to positively influence the country’s tire market over the next five years.

According to “Djibouti Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2022”, the tire market in Djibouti is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2017 – 2022. Passenger car tire segment was the leading segment in the country’s tire market during 2012 – 2016, and the same trend is anticipated to continue over the next five years as well. Djibouti region is the largest demand generating region for tires in the country. Some of the major players operating in the country’s tire market are Bridgestone, MRF, Michelin, CEAT and Apollo, among others. “Djibouti Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2022” discusses the following aspects of Djibouti tire market:

