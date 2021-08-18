Worldwide Acoustic Foam Insulation Market Price Trends 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth, Share and Forecast To 2027

Acoustic insulation or soundproofing is a technique of reducing sound transmission from one area to another. Sound or acoustic insulation is largely utilized to reduce the noise emission from automotive and industries. Foam based noise control techniques are termed as acoustic foam insulation.

Acoustic foam insulation is most favored due to its property of making stress free environment in otherwise noisy areas such as large manufacturing plants, automotive, and aerospace. Building & construction is another major area, which accounts for major demand for acoustic foam insulation. The strict regulation of government towards acoustic insulation in building is one of the key parameters driving the market demand for acoustic foam insulation.

Some of the key players in acoustic foam insulation are BASF, Techlite, PolyOne Corporation, and Dow Chemicals.

The demand for acoustic foam insulation is growing consistently, especially in European and Asia Pacific markets. This growth is supported by increasing ”transportation” and ”building & construction” sectors respectively. Currently, Europe is the global leader in the acoustic foam insulation market with Germany being center for premium transportation market. Premium transportation coupled with high standard of living and stringent regulations, Europe accounts for maximum contribution to the global acoustic foam insulation market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing industrial penetration and increasing per capita income in developing countries.

Table of Content

1 Report Outline 13

1.1 Introduction 13

1.2 Report Scope 13

1.3 Market Definition 13

1.4 Research Methodology 13

1.4.1 Data Collation & In-House Estimation 14

1.4.2 Market Triangulation 14

1.4.3 Forecasting 15

1.5 Study Declarations 16

1.6 Report Assumptions 16

1.7 Stakeholders 16

2 Executive Summary 17

2.1 Europe Continue to Dominate the Acoustic Foam Insulation Market 17

2.2 Building & Construction Increasing its Lead with High Growth Coming from Developing Countries 17

3 Market Positioning 18

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Acoustic Insulation 18

3.1.1 Market Overview 19

3.1.2 Major Trends 19

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM) 19

3.3 Related Markets 19

4 Market Outlook 21

4.1 Overview 21

4.2 Value Chain Analysis 21

4.3 PESTLE Analysis 22

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 22

4.5 Patent Analysis 23

5 Market Characteristics 25

5.1 Market Segmentation 25

5.2 Market Dynamics 25

5.2.1 Drivers 26

5.2.1.1 Stringent government regulations for noise control in the developed countries 26

5.2.1.2 Increasing penetration in developing countries 26

5.2.2 Restraints 26

5.2.2.1 Low penetration in underdeveloped countries 26

5.2.2.2 Slow economic growth in developed countries 27

5.2.3 Opportunities 27

5.2.3.1 Large untapped market in developing and underdeveloped countries 27

5.2.3.2 Development of green building products 27

5.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 27

According to Infoholic Research, the Global Acoustic Foam Insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period to reach $7.80 billion by 2022. Industrial applications segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments, whereas China and India driven Asia Pacific region is expected to increase its regional share in global acoustic foam insulation.

