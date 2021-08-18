Calcium Lactate Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020-2027

Calcium is an essential element of the body structure. Due to changes in preferences and dietary habits, people in today’s life suffer from calcium deficiency which is complimented by the intake of calcium supplements. There are many calcium supplements available and calcium lactate is one of them. Calcium lactate is most favored due to its lower price, non-toxic, non-hazardous, and eco-friendly properties when compared to other calcium supplements. Due to its properties, calcium lactate is used as emulsifier, stabilizer and moisturizer in wide application areas such as food & beverage, feed additives and cosmetics. The added advantages of calcium lactate are expected to fuel the market growth across geographies.

Some of the prominent players in the global calcium lactate market are Cargill Inc., Corbion, Jindan and Galactic.Currently, APAC is the global leader in the calcium lactate market. China has an advantage of having most manufacturing units due to cheap labor and has the maximum contribution to the global calcium lactate market. After China, Japan is the major global calcium lactate market in the APAC region. Food & beverage applications segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments as a result of increased usage in food additives.

According to Infoholic Research, the global calcium lactate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period to reach $179.0 million by 2022. Food & beverage applications segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments, whereas China and India driven Asia Pacific is expected to increase its dominance in global calcium lactate market. The introduction and the increased usage of potassium lactate, sodium lactate among others mostly in developed countries are limiting the market growth of calcium lactate in North America and Europe.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

