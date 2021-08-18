Thermochromic Pigment Market Trends 2020 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Thermochromic pigments are classified under high-performance pigment that has the property of changing color with a change in temperature. Both the markets of thermochromic pigment and high-performance pigment can be related to economic development, disposable income, and our quality of life.

The thermochromic pigments are used in paint & coating, ink printing, and plastic products to either show the temperature change or to increase aesthetics of the product. The usage of thermochromic pigment based ink can be usually seen in beer wrappers indicating the coldness of beer or sticker on the pizza delivery boxes indicating hotness of the pizza.

Globally, the demand for thermochromic pigment is growing consistently, especially in Europe and North America markets. This growth is supported by increasing automotive coating & printing industries in these regions.

Currently, North America is the global leader in the thermochromic pigment market. The US has built an advantage of having most of the ink printing market thus providing the maximum contribution in the global thermochromic pigment market. After the US, Canada is the major consumer of global thermochromic pigment market in North America. Asia Pacific will show high growth rate during the forecast period due to growing industrialization and increasing per capita income of people.

According to Infoholic Research, the global thermochromic pigment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $2,612.9 million by 2022. Ink printing application segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments, whereas China and Japan driven Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest growth in global thermochromic pigment.

