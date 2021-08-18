Wood Wax Market Size, Price, Industry Growth, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

Wood Wax Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts up to 2022

The increasing awareness among people about the clean and hygienic environment has led to the increase in the usage of wood wax for wood polishing and coatings. Wax is an integral part of wooden products even if there are many other alternatives both relatively higher and lower pricing. Paraffin wax is a synthetic product whereas, bees and carnauba wood waxes are animal and vegetable based products. Bees and carnauba wood waxes are eco-friendly, premium products and hence their usage is mostly limited to the developed countries.

Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the wood wax market due to high industrialization and high construction development in developing countries such as China and India. Medium density fiberboard application segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments because of increased usage of wood wax in the panelboards. In addition, increasing government regulations towards clean environment and restrictions on the use of low VOC content products contribute to the increase of wood wax market at global level.

Table of Content

1 Report Outline 12

1.1 Introduction 12

1.2 Report Scope 12

1.3 Market Definition 12

1.4 Research Methodology 12

1.4.1 Data Collation & In-House Estimation 13

1.4.2 Market Triangulation 13

1.4.3 Forecasting 14

1.5 Study Declarations 15

1.6 Report Assumptions 15

1.7 Stakeholders 15

2 Executive Summary 16

2.1 Developed Countries Expected to See a Deduction in Wood Wax Market 16

2.2 Paraffin Wax in Panelboard Application Lead the Wood Wax Market 16

3 Market Positioning 18

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Wood Finishing 18

3.1.1 Market Overview 18

3.1.2 Major Trends 18

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM) 18

3.3 Related Markets 19

4 Market Outlook 20

4.1 Overview 20

4.2 Value Chain Analysis 20

4.3 PESTLE Analysis 21

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 21

4.5 Patent Analysis 22

5 Market Characteristics 24

5.1 Market Segmentation 24

5.2 Market Dynamics 24

5.2.1 Drivers 25

5.2.1.1 Increasing construction and manufacturing industries 25

5.2.1.2 Growing purchasing power and greater economic growth in Asia Pacific 25

5.2.2 Restraints 25

5.2.2.1 Low penetration in underdeveloped countries 25

5.2.2.2 Shrinking paraffin wax supply 25

5.2.3 Opportunities 26

5.2.3.1 Large untapped market in developing and underdeveloped countries 26

5.2.3.2 Development of eco-friendly products 26

5.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 26

According to Infoholic Research, the “Global Wood Wax” production is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period to reach 1,187.7 kilotons by 2022. Paraffin wax is expected to maintain global dominance in types segment, and Asia Pacific is expected to increase its regional dominance in the global wood wax market.

