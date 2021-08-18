Magnetic Plastics Market Size, Industry Price, Growth, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Magnetic Plastics Market – Trends & Forecasts up to 2022

Magnetic plastics are a type of plastic bonded magnets made from embedding the hard ferrite or rare earth magnets powder in a molded plastic. They come under non-metallic magnets and more likely to be bio-compatible due to which they can be used in biological systems. Magnetic plastics have their major applications in electronic media such as hard disk drives, speakers, packaging & labeling solutions, and healthcare devices such as pacemaker. The usage of magnetic plastics in electrical & electronics products is largely due to the cheap price and it is easily suitable for the size. The use of magnetic plastics reduces the cost of overall material and weight.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107224

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Some of the key players in magnetic plastics are Hitachi Metals, Daido Steel, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation, etc.

Globally, the demand for magnetic plastics is growing consistently, especially in Asia Pacific and North America markets. The growth is supported by increasing electronic media applications and healthcare industries in these regions, respectively. Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the magnetic plastics market. China and India have built an advantage of covering most the manufacturing and consumption market, and thus providing the maximum contribution in the global magnetic plastics market. North America is the second major consumer of the global magnetic plastics market owing to the large healthcare industry. Europe and Middle East & African countries are expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing acceptance and industrialization in respective regions.

Table of Content

1 Report Outline 12

1.1 Introduction 12

1.2 Report Scope 12

1.3 Market Definition 12

1.4 Research Methodology 13

1.4.1 Data Collation & In-House Estimation 13

1.4.2 Market Triangulation 14

1.4.3 Forecasting 14

1.5 Study Declarations 15

1.6 Report Assumptions 15

1.7 Stakeholders 15

2 Executive Summary 16

2.1 Asia Pacific Continues to Dominate the Magnetic Plastics Market 16

2.2 Electrical & Electronics Increasing its Lead with High Growth Coming from Developing Countries 16

3 Market Positioning 18

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Rare Earth Permanent Magnet 18

3.1.1 Market Overview 18

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM) 19

3.3 Related Markets 19

4 Market Outlook 20

4.1 Overview 20

4.2 Value Chain Analysis 20

4.3 PESTLE Analysis 21

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 22

4.5 Patent Analysis 22

5 Market Characteristics 25

5.1 Market Segmentation 25

5.2 Market Dynamics 26

5.2.1 Drivers 26

5.2.1.1 Increasing technological advancements across the application areas is driving the market demand for magnetic plastics 26

5.2.1.2 Adaptability of the magnetic plastics in emerging economies and increasing demand from end-user industries are expanding the potential opportunities 26

5.2.2 Restraints 27

5.2.2.1 Variations in the prices of raw materials can restrain its growth 27

5.2.2.2 Changing geo-political structure and economic dynamic of various countries can affect the growth of polymer-based bonded magnets 27

5.2.3 Opportunities 27

5.2.3.1 Innovations that are reducing the dependency on rare earth magnet materials 27

5.2.3.2 Growth in electronics and introduction of novel application areas 27

5.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 27

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107224

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

According to Infoholic Research, the global magnetic plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach around $39.32 billion by 2022. The electrical & electronics segment is expected to maintain the global dominance in applications segment, driven by China and India. In geographic terms, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its top position in the global magnetic plastics followed by North America.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Family Throw Pillow Market

Laser Markable Labels Market

Negative Ion Hair Dryers Market

Stretch Yoga Mats Market

All-in-One Baby Shampoo Market

Baby Detangler Market