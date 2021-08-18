Global Flexible Foam Insulation Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Price, Trends, Report 2020-2027

Flexible Foam Insulation Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts up to 2022

Flexible foam insulation, a kind of foam insulation, has open-cell structure giving it flexibility and reducing its weight. The Spray is the most commonly used application technique for flexible foam insulation, which has major usage in the building sector. Acoustic and thermal insulation are key application areas that utilize the benefits of better properties offered by the flexible foam products. Flexible foam insulation is used as part of the advanced infrastructure solutions in building construction owing to their superior properties to insulate from noise and heat. Low weight of the foam also helps to reduce the overall weight of the structure. Flexible foam insulation has major application in the construction industry as a roof or wall insulation material to insulate from heat or noise. Transportation and consumer appliances are other key areas for the flexible foam to be used for insulation.

Some of the key players in the market include PolyOne Corporation, DoW Chemicals, Owens Corning, and K-Flex.

Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the Flexible Foam Insulation Market. China and India have big manufacturing bases and thus they contribute the highest to the APAC market revenue. Europe is the second major consumer owing to extensive infrastructural developments. Countries in North America and Middle East & Africa will show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing industrialization in these regions. Globally, the demand for flexible foam insulation is growing consistently, especially in the Asia Pacific and European markets. This growth is supported by the increased building and construction projects along with several automotive industries in these regions.

According to Infoholic Research, the Global Flexible Foam Insulation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period to reach $6.84 billion by 2022. The Thermal Flexible Foam Insulation segment is expected to maintain a global dominance in the application segments driven by China and India.

