Global Conductive Epoxy Market : Size, Share, Industry Price, Report and Forecast To 2027

Conductive Epoxy Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022

Conductive epoxy is a kind of epoxy resin, which has the property to conduct electrical or thermal energy on the applied surfaces. It comes in many forms such as adhesive, coating, and composites and is being implemented to the products according to the needs. It has a better property than conventional soldering and coatings along with easy installation, due to which it is utilized in assembling small parts of electrical & electronic products. The conductive epoxy adhesive is a commonly used application for conductive epoxy, which has major usage in the electrical & electronic industry. Coating and composites are other key areas for the conductive epoxy utilization.

Some of the key players in the global conductive epoxy market include BASF S.E., Henkel, and AkzoNobel.

Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the conductive epoxy market. China possesses the advantage of having big manufacturing and consumption markets, thus providing the maximum contribution toward the global conductive epoxy market. North America is the second major consumer of the global conductive epoxy market owing to the large technological and electrical appliances consumption industries. The countries in Middle East & Africa show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing industrialization. Globally, the demand for conductive epoxy is growing consistently, especially in Asia Pacific and North America. This growth is supported by the increasing infrastructural activities along with automotive industries in these regions.

Table of Content

1 Report Outline 12

1.1 Introduction 12

1.2 Report Scope 12

1.3 Market Definition 12

1.4 Research Methodology 13

1.4.1 Data Collation & In-House Estimation 13

1.4.2 Market Triangulation 14

1.4.3 Forecasting 14

1.5 Study Declarations 15

1.6 Report Assumptions 15

1.7 Stakeholders 15

2 Executive Summary 16

2.1 Asia Pacific Continues to Dominate the Conductive Epoxy Market 16

2.2 Conductive Epoxy Adhesive Increasing its Lead with High Growth Coming from Developing Countries 16

3 Market Positioning 18

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Epoxy Resin 18

3.1.1 Market Overview 18

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM) 19

3.3 Related Markets 19

4 Market Outlook 20

4.1 Overview 20

4.2 Value Chain Analysis 20

4.3 PESTLE Analysis 21

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 22

4.5 Patent Analysis 22

5 Market Characteristics 24

5.1 Market Segmentation 24

5.2 Market Dynamics 24

5.2.1 Drivers 25

5.2.1.1 Increasing technological advancements across the application areas, is driving the market demand of conductive epoxy 25

5.2.1.2 Adaptability of the conductive epoxy in emerging economies and increasing demand from end-user industries are expanding the potential opportunities 25

5.2.2 Restraints 25

5.2.2.1 Variations in the prices of raw materials, can restrain its growth 25

5.2.2.2 Changing geo-political structure and economic dynamic of various countries can affect the growth of conductive epoxy 26

5.2.3 Opportunities 26

5.2.3.1 Growing technological dominance and innovations that helps in reducing the dependency on conventional soldering 26

5.2.3.2 Growth in electronics and introduction of novel application areas 26

5.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 26

According to Infoholic Research, the global conductive epoxy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $7.52 billion by 2022. The adhesive segment is expected to maintain a global dominance in the application segments largely driven by China and India. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest growth toward the global conductive epoxy market.

