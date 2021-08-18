Global Silicone Grease Market Forecast To 2027 By Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends

Global Silicone Grease Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts up to 2022

Silicone oil had started emerging as a niche market with high growth potential due to its wide operating temperature range and relatively higher resistance. When silicone oil is combined with a thickener, it forms silicone grease. Increasing industrialization and focus on usage of better and more efficient grease in automotive vehicles has created opportunities for Silicone Grease Market. Although, many new chemicals have been introduced in the market providing the property of lubrication but not all of them have enjoyed high demand and uptake.

Some of the prominent companies operating in silicone grease market are Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Elkem AS and Wacker Chemie AG, among many others.

Automotive sector is the major contributor for the Silicone Grease Market followed by industrial sector. Silicone grease, even though a premium priced product, is preferred over other greases present in the market due to certain superior properties such as thermal resistance and better performance. The silicone grease market has seen a rise in demand over the years owing to increasing demand from developing countries and increased foreign direct investments by manufacturing companies in these regions. High production cost of silicone oil has been a limiting factor for the Silicone Grease Market ever since its introduction, but the superior performance has paved path for market growth.

Table of Content

1 Report Outline 11

1.1 Introduction 11

1.2 Report Scope 11

1.3 Market Definition 11

1.4 Research Methodology 11

1.4.1 Data Collation and In-house Estimation 12

1.4.2 Market Triangulation 13

1.4.3 Forecasting 13

1.5 Study Declarations 14

1.6 Report Assumptions 14

1.7 Stakeholders 14

2 Executive Summary 15

2.1 Automotive sector to maintain dominance in the silicone grease market 15

2.2 Asia Pacific increasing lead in the silicone grease market 15

3 Market Positioning 17

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Silicone 17

3.1.1 Market Overview 17

3.1.2 Major Trends 17

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM) 17

3.3 Related Markets 18

4 Market Outlook 19

4.1 Overview 19

4.2 Value Chain Analysis 19

4.3 PESTLE Analysis 20

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 20

4.5 Patent Analysis 21

5 Market Characteristics 23

5.1 Market Segmentation 23

5.2 Market Dynamics 23

5.2.1 Drivers 24

5.2.1.1 Increasing manufacturing industries 24

5.2.1.2 Growing purchasing power and greater economic growth in developing countries 24

5.2.2 Restraints 24

5.2.2.1 Low penetration in underdeveloped countries 24

5.2.2.2 High manufacturing cost of silicone oil 25

5.2.3 Opportunities 25

5.2.3.1 Large untapped market in developing and underdeveloped countries 25

5.2.3.2 Increasing penetration of silicone grease in the mining and industrial sectors 25

5.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 25

There has been an intense competition among the manufacturers due to presence of many big multinational companies with wide product profiles in silicone grease. All the companies are focusing on R&D to develop new products with improved efficiency to attain more customers, thus, increase their market share.

