Global High Temperature Silicon Market : Industry Analysis, Growth, Forecast To 2027

Global High-Temperature Silicone Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022

Silicone elastomers quickly grabbed the market when they were introduced in the mid-20th century. The properties such as fuel & oil resistance, higher temperature stability, and lower smoke within affordable price range attracted the customers.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the high-temperature silicone market are BASF SE, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Elkem AS, and Wacker Chemie AG, among many others.

The silicones that can operate at a consistent higher temperature (usually around and above 150°C) are termed as high-temperature silicones. Consistently growing industrialization, increasing miniaturization, and improving high temperature technologies are giving rise to increase in high temperature materials, thus giving opportunities for high-temperature silicones. Few new high performance chemicals have been developed in the past decades, and have proven themselves useful in major application areas of industrial and automotive, yet the suitable price range and oil resistant properties of silicones give them an edge over competing chemicals.

Table of Content

1 Report Outline 13

1.1 Introduction 13

1.2 Report Scope 13

1.3 Market Definition 13

1.4 Research Methodology 13

1.4.1 Data Collation and In-house Estimation 14

1.4.2 Market Triangulation 14

1.4.3 Forecasting 15

1.5 Study Declarations 16

1.6 Report Assumptions 16

1.7 Stakeholders 16

2 Executive Summary 17

2.1 High Growth in Developing Regions shall Shrink Market Share of Developed Economies 17

2.2 Silicone Elastomers Lead the Global High Temperature Silicone Market 17

3 Market Positioning 19

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Silicone 19

3.1.1 Market Overview 19

3.1.2 Major Trends 19

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market 20

3.3 Related Markets 20

4 Market Outlook 21

4.1 Overview 21

4.2 Value Chain Analysis 21

4.3 PESTLE Analysis 22

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 23

4.5 Patent Analysis 23

5 Market Characteristics 25

5.1 Market Segmentation 25

5.2 Market Dynamics 25

5.2.1 Drivers 26

5.2.1.1 Increasing construction and manufacturing industries 26

5.2.1.2 Growing purchasing power and greater economic growth in Asia Pacific 26

5.2.2 Restraints 26

5.2.2.1 Low penetration in underdeveloped countries 26

5.2.2.2 Availability of cheaper alternatives affect the market growth in emerging economies 27

5.2.3 Opportunities 27

5.2.3.1 Large untapped market in developing and underdeveloped countries 27

5.2.3.2 Development of eco-friendly products 27

5.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 28

The production market is very competitive in the high-temperature silicone market with the presence of many big multinational companies competing among each other. All the companies are making huge investments in R&D to innovate novel products with the objective of attaining more customers and thus increasing their market share.

