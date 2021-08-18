Graphite Lubricant Market | Industry Share, Price, Growth, Trends, Report 2020-2027

Graphite Lubricant Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022

Graphite is one of the most common forms of carbon. Graphite with or without other chemicals or materials used for lubrication is commonly termed as graphite lubricants, which come under dry lubricant or solid lubricant. Although being in the solid phase, dry lubricants or solid lubricants are materials that reduce friction between two surfaces sliding against each other without the need for any liquid medium. Due to its superior property, such as high temperature resistance and low coefficient of friction, it is widely being used in various end-user industries like transportation, industrial application, and electric & electronics. Transportation is the largest end-user of graphite lubricant owing to its high lubrication property even at higher temperatures followed by industrial applications. The application of graphite lubricants is also increasing in electrical equipment due to the added advantage of conductivity. These lubricating solids can stay longer than unfortified oils, thus reducing the maintenance cost.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107258

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Some of the key players in the graphite lubricants market are Imerys, Dow Corning, Superior Graphite, Henkal, etc.

Globally, the demand for graphite lubricant is growing consistently, especially in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. This growth is supported by the increasing industrialization and electronic applications industries in these regions respectively. Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the graphite lubricant market. China and India have an advantage of having the most number of manufacturing and consumption markets, thus providing maximum contribution to the global graphite lubricant market. North America is the second major consumer of global graphite lubricant owing to large automotive and industrial applications in the region. Europe and Middle East & African countries show high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing acceptance and industrialization in respective regions.

Table of Content

1 Report Outline 12

1.1 Introduction 12

1.2 Report Scope 12

1.3 Market Definition 12

1.4 Research Methodology 13

1.4.1 Data Collation & In-House Estimation 13

1.4.2 Market Triangulation 14

1.4.3 Forecasting 14

1.5 Study Declarations 15

1.6 Report Assumptions 15

1.7 Stakeholders 15

2 Executive Summary 16

2.1 Asia Pacific Continues To Dominate The Graphite Lubricant Market 16

2.2 Graphite Lubricant in Transportation is Increasing Its Lead With High Growth Coming From Developing Countries 16

3 Market Positioning 18

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Dry Lubricant 18

3.1.1 Market Overview 18

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM) 19

3.3 Related Markets 19

4 Market Outlook 20

4.1 Overview 20

4.2 Value Chain Analysis 20

4.3 PESTLE Analysis 21

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 23

4.5 Patent Analysis 25

5 Market Characteristics 27

5.1 Market Segmentation 27

5.2 Market Dynamics 27

5.2.1 Drivers 28

5.2.1.1 Increasing industrialization in Asia Pacific 28

5.2.1.2 Growing demand of spray application in dry lubricants 28

5.2.2 Restraints 29

5.2.2.1 Stringent government regulations on raw materials 29

5.2.2.2 Availability of better alternatives 29

5.2.3 Opportunities 29

5.2.3.1 Large untapped market in developing & under developed countries 29

5.2.3.2 Technological advancement of graphite lubricant 29

5.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 30

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107258

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

According to Infoholic Research, the global graphite lubricant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period to reach around $1.67 billion by 2022. The transportation segment is expected to be dominant in the application segment, which is driven by China and India. In geographic terms, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its top position in the global graphite lubricant market followed by North America.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Eclinical Solutions Market

Endodontic Devices Market

Centesis Catheters Market

Graph Analytics Market

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Life Science Analytics Market