Conductive Adhesive Market | Industry Analysis, Growth, Price, Report and Forecast 2020-2027

Conductive Adhesive Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts up to 2022

Conductive adhesive is a technology to reduce the size of overall electronic products as it helps in minimizing the space of joints in surface mount devices. Conductive adhesive is a material that allows the flow of electrical or thermal energy to pass through it with a strong adhesion between the two surfaces. Conductive adhesive is made from embedding the conductive fillers, such as nickel and silver, into various polymer resins such as polyurethane (PU), epoxy, and silicone among others. Conductive adhesive also helps in reducing the overall weight of the application.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107259

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Some of the key players in conductive adhesives are Henkel, BASF S.E., H.B. Fuller, DoW Corning etc.

Conductive adhesive has its major uses in electronic devices such as printed circuit boards and transportation. Apart from this, the material has key usage areas in packaging solutions and healthcare devices. The usage of conductive adhesives in electrical & electronics is largely due to low processing time, easy availability, and suitability of the size.

Table of Content

1 Report Outline 14

1.1 Introduction 14

1.2 Report Scope 14

1.3 Market Definition 14

1.4 Research Methodology 15

1.4.1 Data Collation & In-House Estimation 15

1.4.2 Market Triangulation 16

1.4.3 Forecasting 16

1.5 Study Declarations 17

1.6 Report Assumptions 17

1.7 Stakeholders 17

2 Executive Summary 18

2.1 Growing production facilities and rising investment in the advance electronics transforming the market in Asia Pacific 18

2.2 Thermal conductive adhesive increasing its lead with high growth coming from developing countries 19

3 Market Positioning 20

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Adhesive 20

3.1.1 Market Overview 20

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM) 21

3.3 Related Markets 21

4 Market Outlook 22

4.1 Overview 22

4.2 Value Chain Analysis 22

4.3 PESTLE Analysis 23

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 25

4.5 Patent Analysis 26

5 Market Characteristics 28

5.1 Market Segmentation 28

5.2 Market Dynamics 29

5.2.1 Drivers 29

5.2.1.1 Increasing population base and rising per capita income are creating path for growth of conductive adhesives 29

5.2.1.2 Increasing manufacturing base in developing and emerging economies pushing the market boundaries 29

5.2.2 Restraints 30

5.2.2.1 Price fluctuations from imbalanced supplychain and demand-supply mismatch restricting market growth 30

5.2.2.2 Natural calamities and distruptions in the manufacturing impacting market dynamics 30

5.2.3 Opportunities 30

5.2.3.1 Tehcnological innovation and increasing miniatuarization creating new path for conductive adhesives 30

5.2.3.2 Growing disposable income and increasing penetration in developing & underdeveloped economies opens new horizons 30

5.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 30

According to Infoholic Research, the global conductive adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period to reach around $20.00 billion by 2022. The electrical & electronics segment is expected to maintain global dominance in the end-user segment, which is driven by China and India. In geographic terms, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its top position in the conductive adhesive market followed by North America.

