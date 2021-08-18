Silicone Sealant Market Size, Share, Industry, Analysis, Growth, Report 2020-2027

Silicone Sealants Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022

Silicone sealant is a viscous material based on silicone polymers that can be used in various industries to block the passage of fluids by sealing and bonding. It is applied in many areas because of its excellent stability, both chemically and thermally. These sealants provide energy savings, which help in lowering the greenhouse gas emissions. Silicone sealants are flexible products used in many industries such as construction, electronics, automotive, aerospace, industrial assembly, and maintenance among others. The increasing industrialization and focus on usage of better and more efficient sealants in automotive vehicles have created opportunities for the silicone sealants market. Although many new chemicals have been introduced to the market providing the properties of sealants, yet silicone sealants have been able to create its market demand owing to superior properties in its cost.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the silicone sealants market are Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, and Henkal AG, among many others.

The construction sector is one of the major contributors toward the silicone sealants market. High growth in economy and the increasing per capita income among consumers in the developing countries have increased the demand of construction. Thus, the increasing demand for silicone sealants in these regions. Rising demand for the silicone sealants in the construction industry due to the superior characteristics of the products as compared to other sealants, such as polyurethane, polysulfide, and acrylic, are anticipated to be the important factors to drive the market during the forecast years. This trend is expected to continue with the construction sector leading the market during the forecast period.

There has been an intense competition among the manufacturers due to the presence of many big multinational companies with wide product profiles in silicone sealants. All the companies are focusing on R&D to develop new products with improved efficiency to attain more customers, thereby, increasing their market share.

