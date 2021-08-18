Rigid Foam Insulation Market | Industry Size, Trends, Share, Analysis, Forecast To 2027

Rigid Foam Insulation Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022

Rigid foam insulation is one kind of foam insulation, which has closed cell foam structure. It reduces the weight of the structure and provides cost benefits to the overall construction. It has major usage in the building and construction sector. Thermal insulation followed by hybrid insulation are key application areas, which utilize the benefits of better properties offered by rigid foam panels. Rigid foam insulation is used as part of advanced infrastructure solutions in buildings owing to their superior properties to insulate from noise and heat. Deep energy efficient renovation of buildings is also facilitating the insulation market.

Some of the key players in rigid foam insulation is PolyOne Corporation, DoW Chemicals, K-Flex etc.Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the rigid foam insulation market. China and India have an advantage of having the big manufacturing and consumption market, thus providing maximum contribution toward the global rigid foam insulation market. North America and Europe are the second and third major contributors in the global rigid foam insulation market, owing to the large infrastructure and high consumer spending. Middle East & African countries show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of industrialization. Globally, the demand for rigid foam insulation is growing consistently, especially in Asia Pacific and in North America. This growth is supported by the increasing building & construction along with transportation solutions in these regions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global rigid foam insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period to reach $18.91 billion by 2022. The thermal insulation segment is expected to maintain global dominance in the application segments, which is driven by China and India. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest toward the global rigid foam insulation market.

