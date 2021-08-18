Glycomics Market Is Expected To Reach From USD 1.08 Billion In 2020 To USD 2.43 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of ~14.49%

Glycomics Market by Product (Enzymes, Instruments, Carbohydrates, Reagents & Chemicals), By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics), By End-User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Laboratories), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW) Forecast Up to 2026.

Glycomics is the comprehensive study of the structure of the glycomes, including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects of the given cell or organism. Glycomics study is majorly used in various applications such as drug discovery, oncology, immunology, and others.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107559

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The key players active in the Glycomics Market covered in study are – Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio-Techne, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Takara Bio, S-BIO subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Waters Corporation, RayBiotech, Z Biotech, Chemily Glycoscience, Dextra Laboratories, Lectenz Bio, and Ludger Ltd.

Researach Methodology:

The glycomics market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Industry Outlook

Industry Overview

Industry Trends

Market Snapshot

Market Definition

Market Outlook

PEST Analysis

Porter Five Forces

Related Markets

Market characteristics

Market Evolution

Market Trends and Impact

Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

Regulatory Impact

Market Offerings

Market Segmentation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

DRO – Impact Analysis

Product: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Enzymes

Glycosidases & Neuramidases

Glycosyltransferases & Sialytransferases

Other Enzymes

Instruments

Mass Spectrometry Instruments

Chromatography Instruments

Arrays

Other Instruments (electrophoresis instruments, NMR instruments, and HPLC columns)

Kits

Glycan Releasing Kits

Glycan Labelling Kits

Glycan Purification Kits

Other Kits

Carbohydrates

Oligosaccharides

Monosaccharides

Other Carbohydrates

Reagents & Chemicals

Application: Market Size & Analysis

This study will help the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and end-users pain-points. The qualitative and quantitative analysis in the study will enhance the user experience.

The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players

This report also provides portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

The report will also help the research organization of Glycomics Market to support their drug discovery and development activities

Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions

