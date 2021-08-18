HLA Typing Market By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services), By Technology (Molecular Assay Technologies and Non-Molecular Assay Technologies), By Application (Diagnostic Applications and Research Applications), By End-Users (Independent Reference Laboratories, Hospitals & Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) Forecast up to 2026.

Some of the prominent players in the HLA Typing Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Omixon, CareDx, Inc, QIAGEN N.V., Luminex, Biofortuna, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Takara Bio, TBG Diagnostics Ltd., and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) Typing is a kind of genetic test conducted to check individual differences in an immune system of the person. This test is important to identify whether a person is capable to safely donate bone marrow, cord blood, or any other organ to any person who is in need of a transplant. There is a rapid growth in the demand for transplant diagnostic products due to factors such as public and private increased funding in target research activities. Majorly the increase in certain diseases such as blood cancers, genetic blood disorders where stem cell transplantation is required, this situation is expected to drive the HLA Typing market. However, the limited reimbursements for target procedures are a restrain for this market. The HLA typing market is expected to reach USD 990.12 million by 2026 from USD 659.75 million in 2020, at a CAGR of ~7.0%.

Technology: Market Size & Analysis

Molecular Assay Technologies

Non-molecular Assay Technologies

Application: Market Size & Analysis

Diagnostic Applications

Antibody Screening

Chimerism Monitoring

Moreover, the awareness about organ donation and transplantation across the developing countries and emerging technologies are supporting the HLA Typing Market growth globally. This report will enable the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and critical needs of the end-users. The qualitative and quantitative analysis covered in the study would enhance the user utility of the report.

The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players

This report also provides the portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

The report will also help the research organization of HLA Typing market to support their development activities

Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions

