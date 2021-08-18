Telehealth Market Growth, Industry, Analysis, Development and Demand Forecast 2020-2027

Telehealth Market By Component (Services, Hardware, and Software), Application (Teleradiology, Tele-consultation, Tele-ICU, Tele-stroke, Tele-psychiatry, Tele-dermatology), End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Forecast up to 2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key players in the Telehealth market: The key players in the market are Teladoc, Doctor on Demand, GE Healthcare, SnapMD, Encounter Telehealth, GlobalMed, HelloMD, MDLIVE Inc, InTouch Technologies, Dictum Health, Inc., LLC, and American Well.

Telehealth is a service that is bound to the distribution of health-related services and information through electronic information and communication technologies. This allows patients to access healthcare services remotely. Telehealth connects the patients with health services through videoconferencing, wireless communications, and remote monitoring. The present situation of COVID-19 has a great impact on the Telehealth market, where home care services are increasing through the modes of telehealth services. Information is passed through telecommunication where a patient can access the treatment from the clinician and can take advice without approaching to the doctor and without going out for the hospital. This situation gives immense opportunity for the telehealth market players.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Industry Outlook

Industry Overview

Industry Trends

Market Snapshot

Market Definition

Market Outlook

PEST Analysis

Porter Five Forces

Related Markets

Market characteristics

Market Evolution

Market Trends and Impact

Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

Regulatory Impact

Market Offerings

Market Segmentation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

DRO – Impact Analysis

Component: Market Size & Analysis

Software & services

Hardware

Application: Market Size & Analysis

Teleradiology

Tele-consultation

Tele-ICU

Tele-stroke

Tele-psychiatry

Tele-dermatology

Other Applications

End User: Market Size & Analysis

Providers

Payers

Patients

Globally, advancements in the technologies and growing awareness of remote services increased the demand for telehealth services. In the coming future, emerging countries/regions play an important role in the telehealth services market. This study will help the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and the end-users pain-points. The qualitative and quantitative analysis of the study will enhance the user experience of the study.

