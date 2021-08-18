AI in Fashion by Component (Solutions and Services), by Application (Product Recommendation, Product Search & Discovery, Virtual Assistants, Others, and Customer Relationship Management), by Deployment Mode (Cloud, and On-premises), by Category, (Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Jewelry & Watches, Beauty & Cosmetics, and Others), by End-User (Fashion Designers, and Fashion Stores), and Region (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World) – Forecast up to 2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

However, there is much scope of improvement globally owing to the fact that the initial investment in this market is high and its maintenance cost is also high to sustain it. However, we see that the market is growing with key providers operating in the global AI in fashion include Adobe, Oracle, Catchoom, Huawei, Vue.AI, Heuritech, Wide Eyes, Findmine, Intelistyle, Lily AI, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, AWS, Pttrns.AI, SAP, Stitch Fix, Syte, and Mode AI.

Time to restyle the fashion industry which has been the epitome of styling for years. It is the situation of the pandemic which causes such changes inevitably. The ongoing pandemic has forced the fashion industry to vamp up the technologies which can make people safer as well as give the customer’s an enriching experience. Fashion Industry is seen as one of the most competitive markets where something which is trending today may find itself in the corner the next day. In the backdrop of the pandemic, artificial intelligence (AI) can be used as the smartest tool to help the interests of the customers. Right now, it has been used to increase the productivity of the manufacturing of the clothes and the smooth functioning of enterprises.

The AI in the Fashion Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~39.17% during the forecast period 2020–2026. This report grants exhaustive research about the ongoing trends and the competitive trends following the usage of AI in the fashion industry.

The report would be providing the key-insights about the current level of AI in the fashion industry

A qualitative analysis would be the backbone for any in-depth research for the usage of AI in the fashion segment

The technological challenges and the data privacy issues would be handled in the exhaustive report as well

