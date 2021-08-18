Biostimulants Market Would Reach $5.33 Billion By 2025, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.6% During The Forecast Period 2019–2025

Biostimulants Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends & Forecast up to 2025

Overview

Plant biostimulants are technically the substance(s) and micro-organisms, which improve the plant health, productivity, and/or tolerance via stimulating the plant functions when applied. The market for such products is still in its nascent stage by serving a very small portion of its potential market. Biostimulants were first formally introduced in the 1990s and the market has been growing since.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107550

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Few of the key companies active in the field are BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, Valagro, Adama, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Stroller Group, Koppert Biological Systems, and Lallemand Inc.

According to Infoholic Research, the market for biostimulants would reach $5.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2019–2025, owing to increasing regulatory accommodation and transitioning consumer trends towards healthier food alternatives.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Regulatory Driven Europe & Health Cautious Asia will Lead Market Growth

1.2 All Around Growth Would Maintain Segment Mix

2 Market Positioning

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Key Trends

2.2 Related Markets

3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Role of Biostimulants

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Segmentation

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Regulatory inclusion paving the way for better awareness & market growth

4.3.1.2 Environmental & health benefits to expand plant biostimulants market with health cautious consumers

4.3.1.3 Growing incomes & decreasing pricing increasing affordability, thus pushing market growth

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Lack of awareness consumer awareness limits the market potential

4.3.2.2 High initial cost limits the market penetration, especially in price sensitive developing countries

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Large potential market in Europe & the US opened via regulatory changes

4.3.3.2 Growing connectivity & advanced agricultural technology developments supplementing the biostimulants growth

4.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

4.4 Patent Analysis

5 Biostimulants Market, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Foliar

5.3 Soil

5.4 Seeds

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107550

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Research Methodology:

The biostimulants market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Bimetal Temperature Gauge Market

Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market

Vital Signs Equipment Market

Point of Care Infectious Disease Market

Pneumonia Vaccine Market

Platelet Rich Plasma Market

Phototherapy Apparatus Market