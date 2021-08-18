Packaging Foam Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.8% During The Forecast Period 2019–2025 To Reach A Value Of $22.43 Billion By 2025

Packaging Foam Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends & Forecast up to 2025 Polymers are being used in almost all aspects of our daily life. Few of these polymers are either extruded or expanded to create foamed structure, to be used in various applications. Large volumes of these polymer foams are used in packaging applications in various industries. These foamed materials are so widely used that these can be easily seen in the packaging of fast food chains or as a cushion in refrigerator/washing machine packaging or protective support in the laptop packaging among many other areas.

Few of the prominent players in the packaging foam market are Atlas Roofing Corporation, Armacell, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Dart Containers Corporation, FoamPartner Group, JSP, Kaneka Corporation, Sealed Air, Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams.

Polyurethane is the most used material for packaging foam, although polystyrene foam is most visible to consumers. Globally, polystyrene foam follows the polyurethane foam, which is expected to extend the lead given resistance faced by polystyrene foam from regulatory bodies across the globe. Among major regulatory challenges the polystyrene market must face are the circular economy package by the European Union and restaurant food packaging ban in few states in the US. These challenges are expected to slow the growth of the polystyrene packaging foam market, although the growth in developing countries is expected to remain strong.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Regulatory Changes Curtailing Demand Growth

1.2 Necessity Driven Trends Shaping Segmental Mix

2 Market Positioning

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Key Trends

2.2 Related Markets

3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Segmentation

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing incomes & decreasing pricing increasing affordability, thus pushing market growth

4.3.1.2 Developing and underdeveloped markets to drive the demand via increased inclusion and

improving industrialization

4.3.1.3 Regulatory push for recycled content paving the way for premium market growth

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Wastage checking measures impacting adversely to packaging foam in food & consumer durables

4.3.2.2 Limited post-consumer waste collection infrastructure and nascent technology increasing recycling

cost

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Large potential market in developing & underdeveloped markets

4.3.3.2 Huge demand created by internet platforms and increasing internet penetration

4.3.3.3 Opportunities for biodegradable & recyclable polymer materials in Europe & the US

4.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

4.4 Patent Analysis

5 Packaging Foam Market, By Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Flexible Foam

5.3 Rigid Foam

According to Infoholic Research, the packaging foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019–2025 to reach a value of $22.43 billion by 2025. The flexible packaging foam is expected to remain the more preferred type, while the polyurethane category will continue to lead the material segment within the packaging foam market. The supplier side for the packaging foam products is expected to remain competitive with fragmented competitive coverage and all the companies competing for limited market opportunities. Few of the prominent players in the packaging foam market are Atlas Roofing Corporation, Armacell, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Dart Containers Corporation, FoamPartner Group, JSP, Kaneka Corporation, Sealed Air, Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams.

