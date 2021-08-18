Global Neurostimulation Devices Market By Product Type (SCS, DBS, SNS, VNS, and GES), By Applications Type (Pain Management, Urinary & Fecal Incontinence, and Epilepsy), By End-users (Hospitals and Trauma Centers), and By Regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Forecast up to 2025 This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global neurostimulation devices market by product type (SCS, DBS, SNS, VNS, and GES), by applications type (pain management, urinary & fecal incontinence, and epilepsy), by end-users (hospitals and trauma centers), and by regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW).

Key Vendors: Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc. (LivaNova, PLC)

Research Overview

Infoholic Research predicts that the global neurostimulation devices market will grow at a CAGR of 12.18% during the forecast period 2019–2025. Neurostimulation devices are designed specifically to treat various conditions effectively by delivering low voltage electricity to specific parts of the patient brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system. Several kinds of research have revealed that neurostimulation therapy has improved the ability to function and participate in activities of daily living. Thus, neurostimulation devices are found to be effective among patients suffering from various neurological disorders, thereby influencing the growth of the global neurostimulation devices market. The drug-free advantages of neurostimulation devices in chronic pain management without opioids can be a lifesaver for many as it avoids the systemic impacts and possible addictive outcomes of drug therapy. Their promising results in improving the quality of life have enabled many healthcare providers and facilities to deliver rapid, safe, and effective treatment procedures.

North America is considered as the largest region in the global neurostimulation devices market due to extensive technological advancements, sophisticated healthcare infrastructures, and various government initiatives in the region. Europe was observed to be the second-largest region in the neurostimulation devices market owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region. The major factor driving the market in Asia Pacific includes the acceptance and demand for high-end medical infrastructure in the region. China, Japan, and India are expected to grow at a faster rate when compared to other countries in the Asia Pacific region.

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is set to be the leading region in the global neurostimulation devices market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. The emerging markets have a high potential to grow owing to an increase in the patient population and focus on various chronic disorders. The global neurostimulation devices market is likely to seek a steady penetration rate in the emerging market, and most of the vendors are targeting to penetrate India, China, and Japan markets. Further, factors such as large patient population and government initiatives have become a new trend in the emerging markets.

