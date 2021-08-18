Global Hospital Information System Market Will Grow At A CAGR Of 11.2% During The Forecast Period 2019–2025

Global Hospital Information System Market: By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Mode of Delivery (Cloud-based Technology, Web-based Technology, and On-premises Installation), By Applications Type (Clinical, Administrative, Electronic Medical Records, Laboratory, Radiology, and Pharmacy), By End-users (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Facilities, and Patients), and By Regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Forecast up to 2025

Key Vendors: Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Integrated Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corporation Healthcare

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global hospital information system market by component (hardware, software, and services), by mode of delivery (cloud-based technology, web-based technology, and on-premises installation), by applications type (clinical, administrative, electronic medical records, laboratory, radiology, and pharmacy), by end-users (healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and patients), and by regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW).

Table of Content

1. Industry Outlook

1.1. Industry Overview

1.2. Patient Demographics

1.3. Healthcare Spending in the US

1.4. Definition: Hospital Information System

1.5. Why Hospital Information System?

1.6. Industry Trends

1.7. Reimbursement Scenario

2. Emerging Global Markets

2.1. Report Outline

2.2. Report Scope

2.3. Report Summary

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Report Assumptions

3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.2. Segmented Addressable Market

3.3. Porter 5 (Five) Forces

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increased demand for quality healthcare

3.4.1.2. Growing adoption of EHR systems

3.4.1.3. Increasing investments from healthcare IT players

3.4.1.4. Government initiatives

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Data security and implementation issues

3.4.2.2. High cost of installation and upgradation of healthcare IT (software

and solutions

3.4.2.3. Lack of proper IT infrastructure in developing nations

3.4.2.4. Lack of trained staff

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Healthcare IT emerging technology

3.4.3.2. Advanced integrated healthcare systems

3.4.3.3. Growing popularity of cloud-based systems

3.4.3.4. Technological advancement (RFID, support services, automation,

real time)

3.4.4. DRO – Impact Analysis

3.4.5. Key Stakeholders

4. Product Segmentation by Component: Market Size & Analysis

4.1. Hardware

4.2. Overview

4.2.1. Market Size and Analysis

4.2.1.1. Highlights

4.3. Software

4.4. Overview

4.4.1. Market Size and Analysis

4.4.1.1. Highlights

4.5. Services

4.6. Overview

4.6.1. Market Size and Analysis

Global Hospital Information System Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and

Forecast up to 2025

© Infoholic Research Page 2

4.6.1.1. Highlights

5. Product Segmentation by Mode of Delivery: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Cloud-based Technology

5.2. Overview

5.2.1. Market Size and Analysis

5.2.1.1. Highlights

5.3. Web-based Technology

5.4. Overview

5.4.1. Market Size and Analysis

5.4.1.1. Highlights

5.5. On-premises Installation

5.6. Overview

5.6.1. Market Size and Analysis

5.6.1.1. Highlights

