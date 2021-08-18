Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2028

Rising demand for regulatory affairs outsourcing services in the healthcare industry is one of the key drivers for market growth

Market Size – USD 6.5 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends – Increasing healthcare R&D activities and increasing applications for product approval

The global healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 16.67 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing R&D activities across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rising volumes of clinical trial applications, and growing need for timely product registration and approvals. Healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing services predominantly include regulatory writing & publishing, regulatory submissions, clinical trial application, product registration, and regulatory consulting and legal services offered by highly experienced medical writers, publishers, and quality control (QC) auditors. These services are mostly utilized by large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and medical device manufacturing companies. Regulatory affairs outsourcing ensures that these companies strictly comply with the product quality and safety standards and policies set by regulatory authorities.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Covance Group Ltd., Parexel International Corporation, Accell Clinical Research LLC, Clinilabs Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, Medelis Inc., Freyr Solutions, Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., KAI Research, Inc., Medpace Inc., Criterium Inc., Cardinal Health, IQVIA, and ICON Plc.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1041

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market in these key regions.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1041

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market.

Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Segmentation based on Types:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Regulatory writing & publishing

Regulatory submissions

Clinical Trial Applications

Product Registrations

Regulatory Consulting and Legal Representation

Others

Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clinical

Preclinical

PMA (Post Market Authorization)

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Drugs

Generics

Innovators

Biologics

Biotech

ATMPs

Biosimilars

Medical devices

Therapeutic

Diagnostic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-regulatory-affairs-outsourcing-market

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1041

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Pressure Relief Devices Market Size

Skincare Devices Market Share

Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market Trends

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Growth

High Throughput Screening Market Overview

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]