Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The global Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market research report published by Reports and Data spans over 200+ pages and is an extensive analysis of the Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market and overall industry. The report has been formulated through thorough primary and secondary research to generate crucial statistical insights regarding market share, market size, revenue growth, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand, consumer preferences, and overall industry overview. The report discusses in detail the top companies operating in the market, their expansion strategies, product portfolio, market position, and other crucial data to offer the readers, clients, and businesses key insights and investment opportunities to gain a competitive edge over others. The report utilizes key statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, investment return analysis and feasibility analysis to offer key insights about the competitive landscape and overall market scenario.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Bruker Corporation. (USA), Zao NT-MDT (Russia), Park Systems (South Korea), WITec Wissenschaftliche Instrumente und Technologie GmbH (Germany), Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) {USA}, Nanonics Imaging (Israel), Nanosurf (Switzerland), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Keysight Technologies (USA), Concept Scientific Instruments AFM (France)

Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market Segmentation:

Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Contact AFM

Non-contact AFM

Dynamic contact AFM

Tapping AFM

Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Research Grade

Industrial Grade

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Life Sciences and Biology

Semiconductors and Electronics

Nanomaterial science

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

