Recycled Plastics Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends & Forecast up to 2025

Overview

The boon of plastic turned to bane with the nuisance of irresponsible waste management. While the usage of plastic has increased to more than 300 million tons per year, the recycling of the same, even with dedicated efforts from various stakeholders, has been hovering around 10% of it. Low crude oil prices, resulting lower virgin polymer prices, have made recycled plastics less attractive. With no significant improvement in waste collection, sorting, and recycling technologies, the market for recycled plastics has faced relative lackluster in the past five years.

Few of the prominent players in the global recycled plastics market are Suez S.A., MBA Polymers, Inc., KW Plastics Recycling, B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc., Waste Management, Inc., Merlin Plastics Supply, Inc., B&B Plastics

According to Infoholic Research, the global recycled plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period to reach a value of $66.73 billion by 2025. Regulatory changes by the European Union and China are expected to lead the market growth in the next five years; to be adopted by the US in later stage. Among applications, bottling is expected to maintain its dominance, while films is expected to witness relatively higher growth.

The study of the global recycled plastics market provides the market size information and industry trends along with the parameters and factors impacting it in both short- and long-term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to major players with their branding strategies and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists and investment professionals in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

