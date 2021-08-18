Corrugated Packaging Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | DS Smith Packaging, Packaging, International Paper

“

The report titled Global Corrugated Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Corrugated Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Corrugated Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Corrugated Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Corrugated Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Corrugated Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Corrugated Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Corrugated Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Corrugated Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Corrugated Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Corrugated Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Corrugated Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DS Smith Packaging, Packaging, International Paper, Menasha, Corrugated Container, Atlantic Corrugated Box, Wisconsin Packaging, Arabian Packaging, Cascades, Klabin, GWP, Mondi, TGI Packaging, Georgia-Pacific, Smurfit Kappa, Westrock, Rengo, Saica, Pratt Industries, Oji Holdings

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single Faced

Single Wall

Twin Wall

Triple Wall



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Home Care Products

Personal Care Products

Ecommerce

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others



The Corrugated Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Corrugated Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Corrugated Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Corrugated Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Corrugated Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Corrugated Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Corrugated Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Corrugated Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Faced

1.2.3 Single Wall

1.2.4 Twin Wall

1.2.5 Triple Wall

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Home Care Products

1.3.5 Personal Care Products

1.3.6 Ecommerce

1.3.7 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Corrugated Packaging Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Corrugated Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Corrugated Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Corrugated Packaging Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Corrugated Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Corrugated Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Corrugated Packaging Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Corrugated Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Corrugated Packaging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Corrugated Packaging Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Corrugated Packaging Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Corrugated Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Corrugated Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Corrugated Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Corrugated Packaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Corrugated Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Corrugated Packaging Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Corrugated Packaging Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Corrugated Packaging Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Corrugated Packaging Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Corrugated Packaging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Corrugated Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Corrugated Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Corrugated Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Corrugated Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Corrugated Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Corrugated Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Corrugated Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Corrugated Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Corrugated Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Corrugated Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Corrugated Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Corrugated Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Corrugated Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Corrugated Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Corrugated Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Corrugated Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Corrugated Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Corrugated Packaging Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Corrugated Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Corrugated Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Corrugated Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Corrugated Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Corrugated Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Corrugated Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Corrugated Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DS Smith Packaging

12.1.1 DS Smith Packaging Corporation Information

12.1.2 DS Smith Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 DS Smith Packaging Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DS Smith Packaging Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.1.5 DS Smith Packaging Recent Development

12.2 Packaging

12.2.1 Packaging Corporation Information

12.2.2 Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Packaging Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Packaging Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.2.5 Packaging Recent Development

12.3 International Paper

12.3.1 International Paper Corporation Information

12.3.2 International Paper Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 International Paper Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 International Paper Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.3.5 International Paper Recent Development

12.4 Menasha

12.4.1 Menasha Corporation Information

12.4.2 Menasha Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Menasha Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Menasha Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.4.5 Menasha Recent Development

12.5 Corrugated Container

12.5.1 Corrugated Container Corporation Information

12.5.2 Corrugated Container Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Corrugated Container Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Corrugated Container Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.5.5 Corrugated Container Recent Development

12.6 Atlantic Corrugated Box

12.6.1 Atlantic Corrugated Box Corporation Information

12.6.2 Atlantic Corrugated Box Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Atlantic Corrugated Box Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Atlantic Corrugated Box Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Atlantic Corrugated Box Recent Development

12.7 Wisconsin Packaging

12.7.1 Wisconsin Packaging Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wisconsin Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wisconsin Packaging Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wisconsin Packaging Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Wisconsin Packaging Recent Development

12.8 Arabian Packaging

12.8.1 Arabian Packaging Corporation Information

12.8.2 Arabian Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Arabian Packaging Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Arabian Packaging Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.8.5 Arabian Packaging Recent Development

12.9 Cascades

12.9.1 Cascades Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cascades Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cascades Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cascades Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.9.5 Cascades Recent Development

12.10 Klabin

12.10.1 Klabin Corporation Information

12.10.2 Klabin Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Klabin Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Klabin Corrugated Packaging Products Offered

12.10.5 Klabin Recent Development

12.12 Mondi

12.12.1 Mondi Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mondi Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Mondi Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mondi Products Offered

12.12.5 Mondi Recent Development

12.13 TGI Packaging

12.13.1 TGI Packaging Corporation Information

12.13.2 TGI Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 TGI Packaging Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 TGI Packaging Products Offered

12.13.5 TGI Packaging Recent Development

12.14 Georgia-Pacific

12.14.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

12.14.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Georgia-Pacific Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Georgia-Pacific Products Offered

12.14.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

12.15 Smurfit Kappa

12.15.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

12.15.2 Smurfit Kappa Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Smurfit Kappa Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Smurfit Kappa Products Offered

12.15.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

12.16 Westrock

12.16.1 Westrock Corporation Information

12.16.2 Westrock Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Westrock Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Westrock Products Offered

12.16.5 Westrock Recent Development

12.17 Rengo

12.17.1 Rengo Corporation Information

12.17.2 Rengo Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Rengo Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Rengo Products Offered

12.17.5 Rengo Recent Development

12.18 Saica

12.18.1 Saica Corporation Information

12.18.2 Saica Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Saica Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Saica Products Offered

12.18.5 Saica Recent Development

12.19 Pratt Industries

12.19.1 Pratt Industries Corporation Information

12.19.2 Pratt Industries Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Pratt Industries Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Pratt Industries Products Offered

12.19.5 Pratt Industries Recent Development

12.20 Oji Holdings

12.20.1 Oji Holdings Corporation Information

12.20.2 Oji Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Oji Holdings Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Oji Holdings Products Offered

12.20.5 Oji Holdings Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Corrugated Packaging Industry Trends

13.2 Corrugated Packaging Market Drivers

13.3 Corrugated Packaging Market Challenges

13.4 Corrugated Packaging Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Corrugated Packaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

