Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size is expected to reach USD 6.17 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid adoption of nucleic-based tests in clinical diagnostics, growth in genomics research, increasing use of sequencing techniques to identify and diagnose diseases, and rapid technological advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investment in research and development in the fields of molecular biology and precision medicine are also expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Nucleic acid isolation and purification is a routine procedure in molecular biology and forensic analysis. Nucleic acid is a starting point for numerous downstream applications and the quality of nucleic acids in the sample play a major role in determining the success of subsequent steps of analysis. Nucleic acid extraction and purification is majorly done to disintegrate cell envelope and achieve maximal removal of lipids and proteins to obtain high-quality and yield and DNA or RNA. The nucleic acid samples generated by this technique are then used for various purposes such as in sequencing, cloning, polymerase chain reaction, and others. It enables efficient identification and detection of pathogens, microorganism, and genetic aberrations in the given sample. This has contributed significantly to progress of genomics research and is expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing application of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsies for early detection and diagnosis of cancer is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, lack of skilled technicians, incidence of nucleic acid degradation, and high costs of reagents and instruments are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Promega Corporation, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, New England Biolabs, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

The report segments the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Column

Magnetic Beads

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Genomic DNA isolation and purification

Plasmid DNA isolation and purification

RNA isolation and purification

miRNA isolation and purification

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



