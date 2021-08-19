Mice Model Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

The global mice model market size is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data.

Market revenue growth is driven by key factor such as constantly increasing biomedical research in various developed as well as developing countries in the last few decades. Animal models, especially mice models, typically receive a significant share of research funding. This is a primary driver expected to support growth of the global mice model market.

The use of mice models has increased from last few years, as a result of developments in gene editing technology, which has greatly aided scientists in the research and development of new drugs. These models are used in a wide range of clinical trials, including oncology and immunology. In response to increasing demand for personalized drugs, the scope for genetically modified humanized mice models has expanded.

The use of mice models in cancer research is driving demand for mice models. This is critical because mice models are used to investigate the unintentional association between candidate cancer genes and carcinogenesis, as well as to create and evaluate new therapies. In 2017, the American Cancer Society estimated that 1,688,780 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States. Cancer claimed the lives of nearly 600,920 Americans in 2017, or about 1,650 people every day. In the United States, cancer is the second leading cause of death, after heart disease, accounting for almost one out of every four deaths. Furthermore, growing geriatric population in the United States is a factor contributing to the country’s rising cancer rates. In the United States, for example, people aged 50 and over are diagnosed with 87 percent of all cancers. Furthermore, the world’s increasing geriatric population is a major contributor to rising cancer prevalence.

Animal protection and health laws and regulations have resulted in more restrictive practices and bans on the use of animals for different purposes. In the last decade, various countries have banned use of animals in the cosmetics industry. Complying with required regulations for use of animal models can be time-consuming and inconvenient, which could hamper market growth to some extent.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies:

Charles River, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., genOway, Janvier Labs, and Hera BioLabs.

Mice Model Market Segmentation:

Mice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Inbred

Outbred

Knockout

Hybrid

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

CRISPR

Microinjection

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Others

Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Human

Veterinary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Research & Development

Infectious Disease

Immunological Diseases

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Genetic Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

Production and Quality Control

Academics

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Cosmetics

Others

Organizations

Government

Non-government

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Mice Model market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

