Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

The global desalting and buffer exchange market size is expected to reach USD 1,691.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid progress in proteomics and genomics research, growing investment and R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical sector, and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing applications of chromatography in chemicals industry and fast-paced advancements in molecular chemistry are some other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Desalting and buffer exchange are vital processes used to separate large molecules from small molecules or restore the current buffer system with one that is more appropriate for specific downstream applications. These methods are based on gel filtration chromatography and both the methods aim to recover components of sample in buffers used. Desalting is primarily carried out to separate salts from protein solutions, phenol and unmixed nucleotides from nucleic acids, and excessive labeling agents from conjugated proteins. Buffer exchange is generally performed to transfer protein solution into a buffer system that is well-suited for downstream applications. Rapid advancements in materials and designs used to develop diafiltration, dialysis, and desalting devices according to the need of experiments is expected to support market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Rising investment and R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and growing global demand for monoclonal antibodies to develop more efficient therapeutic approaches are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals, low awareness about these methods, and high costs associated with reagent and equipment are factors expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck AG, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius, Agilent Technologies, Inc., VWR International LLC, Bio-works Technologies AB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Norgen Biotek Corp.

The report segments the Desalting and Buffer Exchange market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Kits

Cassettes & Cartridges

Spin Columns

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Filtration Ultrafiltration Dialysis

Chromatography Size Exclusion Chromatography Other Chromatography Techniques

Precipitation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Bioprocess Application

Diagnostic Application

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



