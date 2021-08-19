Microcarrier Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

Global microcarrier market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and rapid developments across cell therapy industry.

Increasing demand for stem cell therapy coupled with rising prevalence of cancer across the globe is projected to drive microcarrier market growth. One of the leading drivers for microcarrier market growth is rising prevalence of diseases where cell therapy can be effectively applied. WHO estimates that the global burden of cancer is predicted to rise to 27.5 million new cases and 16.3 million deaths by 2040. Increasing funding for the biopharmaceutical industry and technological advancements in microcarrier development have also contributed to growth of the market. For instance, researchers from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Science and Technology (SMART), have developed a novel microcarrier for large-scale cell production and expansion that provides higher yield and cost-effectiveness than conventional methods while reducing the number of steps needed in the cell retrieval process.

The newly developed dissolvable gelatin-based microcarrier from SMART has shown to be effective for cell expansion in the treatment of a variety of ailments including bone and cartilage defects as well as body’s rejection of foreign bone marrow and cells (called graft vs. host disease). In addition, the microcarriers’ dissolvability removes the need for a second separation stage to remove the cells from microcarrier. This simplifies cell manufacturing while also improving the ease with which therapeutic cells can be processed for use in patient products. The growing demand for cell therapies will propel the microcarrier market forward.

Various academic institutes and small-scale companies with limited budgets cannot afford to conduct cell biology research as it involves extensive R&D, which demands highest quality of equipment, media, reagents, and other products. Microcarriers are mainly used in stem cell biology, which is a factor expected to restrain market growth. Moreover, the need to comply with strict guidelines by regulatory bodies has driven up the cost of cell biology, thus creating additional challenges for the microcarriers market.

The global Microcarrier market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Microcarrier market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, Merck, Sartorius, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Eppendorf Ag, Lonza Group, Getinge Ab, Chemometec, Cesco Bioengineering, Himedia Laboratories, Esco Vaccixcell, Stemcell Technologies, Solida Biotech, Stobbe Pharma, Distek, Celltainer Biotech, G&G Technologies, and Tantti.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Microcarrier Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Consumables Media Sera/Serum-based Media Serum-free Media Other Media Reagents Microcarriers Collagen-coated Microcarriers Cationic Microcarriers Protein-coated Microcarriers Untreated Microcarriers Other Microcarriers

Equipment Bioreactors Single-use Bioreactors Stainless-steel Bioreactors Culture Vessels Filtration and Separation Equipment Cell Counters Other Equipment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Biopharmaceutical Production Vaccine Production Therapeutic Protein Production

Cell and Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Other Applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

