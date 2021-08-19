Organs-on-Chips Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020–2028

The global organs-on-chips market size is expected to reach USD 294.75 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 36.5% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The market revenue growth is driven by various factors including increasing requirement for alternatives for animal testing and rising need for early detection of drug toxicity.

An organ-on-a-chip is a microfluidic cell culture device containing continuously perfused chambers. This chip develops a thin and narrow channel, passaging the blood and airflow in several organs, such as heart, lung, liver, and gut. Moreover, these devices are able to produce multiple levels of tissue and organ functionalities, which are not feasible using conventional 3D and 2D culture systems. Therefore, organs-on-chips offer a broad array of applications including patient stratification, disease modeling, and phenotypic screening, which in turn are promoting the revenue growth of the market.

Various advantages of organs-on-chips over cell culture, animal models, and human clinical trials have captured the attention of pharmaceutical and medical communities concentrating on developing various targeted therapies. It is being explored globally as the most effective tool for developing different disease models along with accurately predicting drug efficacies as well as toxicities. Additionally, rising adoption from numerous companies and universities that have been seeking advanced models for drug development is augmenting demand for organs-on-chips devices, thus, accelerating the revenue growth of the market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for personalized medication and the huge applications of organs-on-chips other than pharmaceutical industry are crucial factors creatinggrowth opportunities for market players. However, rising complexity of organ-on-chip models is predicted to hinder the market revenue growth to a certain extent.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Emulate (U.S.), Mimetas (Netherlands), InSphero (Switzerland), CN Bio (UK), AxoSim (U.S.), Ascendance Bio (U.S.), TissUse (Germany), HUREL (HUREL) (U.S.), Kirkstall (UK), SynVivo (U.S.), and Nortis (U.S.).

On basis of product types and application offered by the Organs-on-Chips industry, the market is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Liver

Kidney

Lung

Heart

Intestines

Other organ types

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Product

Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Drug discovery

Toxicology research

Physiological Model

Other applications

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic

Research institutes

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



