Human Liver Models Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2028

The global human liver models market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing emphasis on developing enhanced liver models as an alternative to animal testing models is boosting global human live models market revenue growth currently.

The liver plays a vital role in a variety of functions such as production of bile, blood clotting synthesis, and synthesis of glucose. Liver models are obtained from single fetal progenitor live cells. These models offer a virtual ecosystem that mimics molecular process, physiology, and anatomy of the liver. These liver models are known as organoids and are gaining increasing preference over animal testing models. High adoption of human liver models for novel drug screening, increasing investments in research and development activities by leading companies, and government initiatives to promote liver organoids are factors fueling market growth. Rising prevalence liver infections and utilization of liver models for developing various drugs and gene therapy is further augmenting growth of the global market.

Major market players are deploying various strategies such as entering into mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, and launching new product to sustain drive revenue growth and expand product portfolio and offerings.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Human Liver Models Market:

Emulate Inc., Ascendance Bio, Organovo Holdings Inc., CN Bio Innovations, Cyfuse Biomedical, HìREL, InSphero, BioIVT, and Mimetas.

Human Liver Models Market Segmentation:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Liver Organoids

Liver-on-a-chip

2D Models

Animals Models

3D Bioprinting

Based On Application: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Educational

Drug Discovery

Others

Based On End Use: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Human Liver Models Market Report:

The Human Liver Models market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Human Liver Models market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

