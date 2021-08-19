In Vivo Toxicology Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2028

The global in vivo toxicology market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical industry, fast innovations in animal models, and rising demand for personalized medicine are primary factors fueling revenue growth of the market.

In-vivo toxicology testing refers to the use of various living organisms for finding out the presence of carcinogenic/toxic chemicals in new substances and the effect of these new substances on humans. These tests can also be performed to confirm the absence of toxic substances or chemicals from drug candidates. Therefore, in-vivo testing has become prevalent in the pre-clinical trials.

Growing demand for novel therapeutics has resulted in increased R&D activities to search for advanced vaccines or drugs. In addition, animal testing is mandatory for determining toxicology profiles, especially for new drugs. These factors are predicted to augment the demand for in-vivo toxicology testing products, propelling the revenue growth of the market going ahead. Furthermore, rapid technical advances in various animal models are also contributing to the revenue growth of the in-vivo toxicology testing market.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Charles River Laboratories (U.S.), Envigo (U.S.), JANVIER LABS (France), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and PerkinElmer (U.S.).

In Vivo Toxicology Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Instruments

Consumables Reagents & Kits Animal Models Mice Models Rat Models Other Animal Models (Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Rabbits, and Human Primates)



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Acute

Sub-acute

Sub-chronic

Chronic test type

Testing Facility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Outsourced testing facility

In-house testing facility

Toxicity End Point Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Immunotoxicity

Systemic toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Genotoxicity

Developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART)

Other toxicity endpoints

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global In Vivo Toxicology market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

