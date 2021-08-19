Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Makret | Industry Demand, Trends, Analysis, Price, Opportunities and Forecast 2016-2026

The global healthcare disinfectant and sanitizer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the period 2021–2026. The global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market has turned highly dynamic with the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. With the increasing focus on COVID-19 testing, there has been a high demand for disinfectants and sanitizers from laboratories and hospitals worldwide. The market landscape of hygiene solutions has drastically changed since the outbreak of the pandemic. In 2020, the average market demand across the globe has witnessed a phenomenal growth of over 500%. Therefore, the phenomenal demand for disinfectants and sanitizers, along with preventive recommendations by medical bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the YOY analysis suggests that the spike is not likely to last long, provided the outbreak of coronavirus is controlled in the coming months. Therefore, the growing awareness of hand hygiene and the growing demand from government and healthcare organizations to maintain effective hygiene & safety are expected to influence market growth.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106071

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The 3M company, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Ecolab, The Clorox Company, STERIS, and GOJO Industries are the key vendors in the market.

The global healthcare disinfectant and sanitizers market is highly competitive with the presence of several global, regional, and local players offering a wide range of conventional and latest-generation products. These vendors have effective product compositions, innovative marketing strategies, and advanced product technology, with significant market reach. Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies, which are likely to expand presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare disinfectant and sanitizer market during the forecast period:

• Global Prevalence of Hospital-acquired infections

• Surge in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Production

• Donation for Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers

• Onset of COVID–19 Second Wave increasing Demand

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106071

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Global Healthcare Disinfectant And Sanitizers Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, form, composition, geography. Closely related to sanitizers and hand rubs, disinfectants are primarily used to kill microorganisms from hands while performing surgeries. As the knowledge of hygiene and safety measures is expected to increase in the coming years on account of the breakout of COVID, the worldwide disinfectant demand is likely to expand considerably. The number of antiseptic decontaminating healthcare environments and reusable, non-invasive care equipment (NICE) has increased notably in recent years, which is influencing the market growth.

In 2020, the liquid segment accounted for the maximum market share of the global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers industry as the majority of commercial medical-grade disinfectants are in the liquid form. Also, decontamination and fumigation in healthcare settings are usually accomplished by the use of liquid disinfectants. Currently, disinfectants, which contain peracetic acid and hydrogen peroxide, have proven as an effective option among healthcare settings, thereby gaining widespread application.

The alcohol-based segment accounted for over 89% of the global healthcare disinfectant and sanitizers market share in 2020, and it is likely to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. As alcohol-based sanitizers are proven highly effective in destroying a range of pathogens without the need for water, plumbing, and drying facilities, the demand is significantly high. Thus, alcohol-based sanitizers are considered highly effective for repeated use in healthcare settings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has a positive effect on the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market share. Due to high survival chances of the coronavirus in the medical care environment, hospital premises, which include ICUs, operation theaters, and medical devices, need to be disinfected to prevent contamination. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased hospital admissions significantly, which has driven the high usage of disinfectants and sanitizers. Moreover, the rise in the aging population and the increasing pool of patient population with chronic disorders are the major factors driving the growth of the hospital segment.

By Product

• Disinfectants

• Sanitizers

By Composition

• Alcohol-based

• Quats

• Chlorine

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Ambulatory Care Settings

• Others

By Form

• Liquid

• Gel

• Others

The study considers the present scenario of the global disinfectant and sanitizer market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Markey Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Composition

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Form

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106071

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the size of the global healthcare disinfectant and sanitizers market?

2. Which segment accounted for the largest healthcare disinfectant and sanitizers market share in 2026?

3. What is the surface disinfectant market growth?

4. Who are the key manufacturers in the industry?

5. What are the key factors hampering global healthcare disinfectant and sanitizers market growth?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

N95 Protective Masks Market

Fragrance Mist Market

Floating Docks Market

Electronic Contract Manufacturing And Design Services Market

Ambulance Services Market

Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market

Industrial Solid Waste Management Market