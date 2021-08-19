Non-contact Thermometer Industry Growth, Trends, Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand & Forecast 2020-2024

The global non-contact thermometer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2018–2024. The global non-contact thermometer market is majorly driven by the growing medical expenditure and the increasing healthcare awareness of preventive healthcare services in the population. The rise in certain medical conditions such as swine flu, dengue, malaria, which require precise body temperature readings to decide the line of treatment, is a major factor responsible for the growth of the market. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market for non-contact thermometer on account of increasing preventive healthcare expenditure and growing public and private investments in healthcare facilities. However, APAC is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing aging population. Healthcare organizations worldwide are implementing non-invasive technologies, such as infrared thermometer, to reduce contamination. Therefore, the rise in healthcare associated infections is likely to augur well for non-invasive devices market during the forecast period.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91558

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendor Analysis

These are Vendors Key Vendor Geratherm, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Omron Healthcare, Paul Hartmann, AccuMed, A&D Medical Manufacturers, American Diagnostic Corporation

The global non-contact thermometer market is highly fragmented and dynamic due to the presence of a large number of global, regional, and local players offering a wide range of products. The market is highly competitive, and vendors must focus on implementing several marketing strategies in order to maintain a competitive edge over others. The rapidly changing technological environment has a significant impact on the overall market as patients and healthcare practitioners are looking for products and solutions with innovative and advanced features. The market consists of a few large players and a large number of small and medium-sized companies. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in product approvals, technological innovations, and strategic acquisitions. It is expected that global players would grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Major players have a broad range of product portfolios. They make high R&D investments and develop innovative and technologically advanced products, thereby restricting small and medium-sized vendors from capturing higher market share.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the non-contact thermometer market during the forecast period:

• Ban on Traditional Mercury In-glass thermometers

• Increase in Preventive Healthcare Expenditure

• Growth of Medical Tourism

• Increase in Demand for Multifunction Non-contact Thermometer

Non-contact Thermometer Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes market detailed segmentation by product type, application, and geography. Forehead thermometer accounts for the largest share in the market. The presence of a large number of vendors in North America is primarily driving the adoption of these devices in the region. The in-ear segment is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Increased hygiene consciousness and high protection against cross-contamination are factors for the growth of the segment. In terms of accuracy, however, in-ear thermometer is reported to provide more accurate readings than forehead thermometer.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91558

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The veterinary thermometer segment accounted for the largest market share the market in 2018. The convenience offered by non-contact infrared thermometer to measure body temperatures in animals is increasing their application among veterinarians. The medical segment is expected to witness an incremental growth of $147 million by 2024. The ease of usage of non-contact thermometer is driving the demand in the medical segment. Moreover, the rising incidence of chronic lifestyle diseases worldwide is likely to support the growth of the market. With growing penetration of medical devices, the demand is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product Types

• Forehead

• In-ear

• Multifunction

Market Segmentation by Application

• Veterinary

• Medical

o Adult

o Children

The study considers the present scenario of the non-contact thermometer market and dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Applications

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91558

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the non-contact thermometer market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market

Soy-Based Adhesives Market

Calcium Phytate Market

Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Polymers Market

Polyether-based Polyurethane Foams Market

Marine Deck Coatings Market

Corrugated Steel Sheets Market