Child and Maternal Dietary Supplements Market Trends 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Price, Growth, Demand and Future Scope 2024

The child and maternal dietary supplement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018–2024. The growing popularity of herb supplements is expected to be one of the major drivers in the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period. The use of complementary and alternative medicines (CAM), which include herbal supplements, has achieved immense popularity worldwide in the last few decades, thereby increasing their consumption. Also, there is a growing trend among pregnant women to consume herbal supplements, which has increased their consumption growth significantly. The rising incidence of nutritional deficiency due to malnutrition among infants and children is driving the demand for nutritional and dietary supplements. Hence, dietary supplements could provide a promising solution to children suffering from nutritional deficiencies. Favorable government initiatives to address health concerns arising due to the deficiency of vitamin A in children, especially in developing countries, are also boosting the growth of the global child and maternal dietary supplement market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period:

• Growing demand for herbal supplements

• Rising online sales of dietary supplements

• Increasing demand for supplements in developing countries

Child and maternal Dietary Supplement Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by ingredients, product type, applications, distribution, end-users, and geography. The increasing awareness to follow health and wellness practices, coupled with growing preventive healthcare exercises is contributing to the growth of the vitamin dietary supplement segment during the forecast period. Pregnant women and children are the largest consumers of vitamin dietary supplements market. However, the growing availability of these supplements in online stores is expected to boost retail sales of vitamins. The rising responsiveness toward the benefit of probiotics in improving digestion and immunity is driving the sale. APAC is the largest market for probiotic supplements, with China leading the market. Further, the increased demand for innovative probiotic, such as gummies and chewable, is witnessing traction in the market while organic and non-GMO certified probiotic products are driving the child and maternal dietary supplement market.

The tablets segment accounted for approximately 36% of the market share in 2018. High demand and a low manufacturing cost are major factors driving the growth of the tablets segment in the child and maternal dietary supplement market. Further, ongoing innovations such as chewable and flavored tablets are likely to support the child and maternal dietary supplement market growth during the forecast period. Given the effectiveness and convenience, capsules constituted the second-largest share in the global child and maternal dietary supplement market and are expected to gain traction during the forecast period. Customization and high absorption of soft gels are likely to drive the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period.

The need to improve general health, particularly among pregnant women and children, is the key factor for the highest share of general health dietary supplements. However, other factors contributing to the segment growth include increased awareness of pediatric and maternal nutrition, growth in the preventive healthcare expenditure, and improved healthcare facilities. The growing demand for bone & joint health supplements accounts for the high potential growth of the segment. The rapidly growing awareness for maintaining digestive health and the need to boost the immunity system among children are driving the market for gastrointestinal products such as probiotics. Further, the introduction of immunity boosting chewable gums and shake-style powders is expected to drive the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period. Energy and weight management supplements are expected to grow further due to the growing awareness to improve maternal health.

The availability of a wide range of supplements under one roof at appealing discounts is primarily contributing to the increased share of supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, the online segment is rising and is expected to gain a significant market share in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by Ingredients

• Vitamins

• Probiotics

• DHA

• Others

Market Segmentation by Products

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Soft Gels

• Powders

• Others

Market Segmentation by Applications

• General Health

• Bone and Joint Health

• Gastrointestinal

• Immunity

• Energy and Weight Management

• Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Maternal

• Children

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Pharmacies

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Channels

• Others

The study considers the present scenario of the child and maternal dietary supplement market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91540

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the child and maternal dietary supplement market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the child and maternal dietary supplement market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the child and maternal dietary supplement market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market.

