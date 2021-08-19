Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market Leading Companies, Growth Opportunities, Demand and Future Scope 2020-2024

The global premature ejaculation therapeutics market is estimated to reach revenues of approximately $3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 9% during 2018-2024. The entry of new vendors is leading to high capital investment for R&D activities and manufacturing of new prescription drugs in the global market. The increasing awareness and focus on sexual wellness will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors operating in the market.The global premature ejaculation therapeutics market is driven by growing patient willingness to seek pharmaceutical therapy assistance for disease management. The launch of off-label drugs belonging to SSRIs and topical formulations will revolutionize the global market over the next few years. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market by drug class, ROA, and geography.

Key Vendor Analysis

These are Key Players GlaxoSmithKline, Royalty Pharma, The Menarini Group, Ixchelsis, and NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The global premature ejaculation therapeutics market is fairly fragmented due to the presence of pharma companies and generic manufacturers. The top vendors are offering off-label drugs, generic versions, and OTC topical anesthetic agents to attract the maximum number of consumers in the global market. The exponential growth of the APAC and Latin American region will create lucrative investment opportunities for prominent players in the market. Factors such as access to drugs, high disease awareness, and high affordability will help companies boost revenues in the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market.

Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by drug class, ROA, and geography.The global premature ejaculation therapeutics market by drug class is segmented into SSRIs, PDE5 inhibitors, anesthetic agents, and others. SSRIs segment dominated more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. SSRIs is the most common type of drug for premature ejaculation treatment, and the introduction of Priligy (dapoxetine), which gained regulatory approval in 2009 is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market.Some of the common brand names of PDE5 inhibitors that are available in the global market include Cialis, Viagra, and Levitra. The plethora of unlicensed formulations, comprising anesthetic drugs and anesthetic agents will lead to an increase in clinical trials in the market.

The ROA segment in the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market is classified into oral therapeutics and topical therapeutics. Topical therapeutics is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The continual approval for new topical OTC formulations, rise in product uptake of existing products due to increase in disease awareness, and interest of couples for sexual wellbeing are some of the factors attributing to the growth of this segment in the global market.The daily dose oral therapies can exhibit improved and enhanced efficacy over topical therapies for treating PE. Some of the leading off-label oral formulation brands available in the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market are Viagra, Cialis, Zoloft, Paxil, Prozac, Levitra, and Lexapro.

Market Segmentation by Drug Class

• SSRIs

• PDE5 Inhibitors

• Anesthetic Agents

• Others

Market Segmentation by ROA

• Oral Therapeutics

• Topical Therapeutics

The report considers the present scenario of the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Types

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by ROA

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global premature ejaculation therapeutics market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global premature ejaculation therapeutics market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

