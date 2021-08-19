Single-use Bioprocessing Market Leading Companies, Growth Opportunities, Demand Forecast, Future Forecast 2020-2024

The global single-use bioprocessing market is anticipated to reach revenues of approximately $7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 14% during 2018-2024.

The growing adoption of disposable equipment and accessories to manufacturing biopharmaceuticals, such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologics will encourage consumers to launch a wide range of products in the global market. Also, increasing number of researches on cell therapies, vaccines, biosimilars, stem cells, and gene therapy will propel the demand in the market.The global single-use bioprocessing market is driven by the advancement in the life sciences industry and a large pool of the patient population that are opting for biosimilars and biopharmaceuticals. The rise in access to several new drug therapies, the expansion of the healthcare sector, and an increase in private sector investments are fueling the growth of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global single-use bioprocessing market by product, application, end-user, and geography.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91388

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendor Analysis

Prominent Vendors include 3M, ABEC, Adolf Kühner, Applikon Biotechnology, CESCO Bioengineering, Charter Medical, Corning, Entegris, Eppendorf, Holland Applied Technologies, Infors, Meissner Filtration Products, Parker Hannifin, PBS Biotech

The global single-use bioprocessing market is highly dynamic and offers significant growth opportunities for vendors. The leading players are investing in the development and launch of a broad range of SUTs to sustain the intense competition in the global market. The acquisition of emerging/small, specialized single-use suppliers, development of product portfolio, expansion in regional markets, and strengthening of global distribution networks are strategies adopted by manufacturers to gain a larger market share. The top vendors are expanding their businesses to emerging nations to gain a competitive advantage in the global single-use bioprocessing market.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, application, end-users, and geography. The global single-use bioprocessing market by product is segmented into simple & peripheral devices and single-use bioprocessing equipment. Single-use processing equipment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The increasing focus on innovation, evolution, and adoption of next-generation technology is augmenting the growth of this segment in the global market.An increase in the prevalence of life-threatening diseases globally has created a surge in demand for therapeutic drugs, especially biologics. This increased demand has forced biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies to look for quick and effective ways such as the usage of simple and peripheral single-use products to manufacture biopharmaceuticals.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91388

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The application segment in the global single-use bioprocessing market is classified into filtration, storage & transfer, cell culture, mixing, and purification. Purification is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. The rise in the usage of these technologies in downstream processing and high demand for establishing hybrid manufacturing facilities to optimize the productivity and yield of biopharmaceuticals fully is contributing to the growth of this segment.Growing adoption of single-use depth filters, tangential flow filters during bioprocessing is driving the filtration application segment.A broad range of single-use bioprocess containers and media bags are used for the storage and transportation of fluids such as buffers, media preparation, and cell culture liquid samples.A broad range of single-use bioprocess containers and media bags are used for the storage and transportation of fluids such as buffers, media preparation, and cell culture liquid samples.

The global single-use bioprocessing market by end-user segment is categorized into biopharmaceuticals manufacturing companies, CMOs, and R&D companies & research institutes. Biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies occupied more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period. The high uptake of biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide is encouraging biologic manufacturers to use disposable products in the global market.CMOs are increasingly adopting single-use bioprocessing for commercial manufacturing facilities as their confidence is growing with improvements in supply chains, material science, and robustness of single-use technologies.The adoption of SUB is likely to increase the competition within the biopharmaceutical industry, allowing entry-level, smaller and medium-sized companies to gain a quick foothold in the market.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Simple & Peripheral Devices

• Single-Use Bioprocessing Equipment

Market Segmentation by Application

• Filtration

• Storage & Transfer

• Cell Culture

• Mixing

• Purification

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Companies

• CMOs

• R&D Companies & Research Institutes

The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the global single-use bioprocessing market. The report also discussed the future market growth, improvement areas, and strategic recommendations for market vendors.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Single-use Bioprocessing (SUB)

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Types

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91388

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global single-use bioprocessing market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global single-use bioprocessing market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global single-use bioprocessing market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Dust Suppression Agents Market

Camera Rain Cover Market

Water Sport Racks for Cars Market

Tennis Racket Bags Market

Sports Protective Gear Market

Ski and Snowboard Racks for Cars Market

Riding Cap Market